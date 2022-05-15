Jakhar quits Congress with ‘friend and foe’ lesson for leadership

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: Wishing “good luck and goodbye” to the party, former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Saturday announced his decision to quit the party. In his parting shot, the 68-year old Jakhar lashed out at the Congress leadership for its failure to tell friend from foe. Asserting that it was the end of an association that spanned 50 years and three generations, Jakhar said, “You broke (my) heart.”

Sharing his “dil ki baat” in a Facebook Live, Jakhar, who was replaced by Navjot Singh Sidhu, as Punjab Congress president, said the Chintan Shivir being held by the party to introspect on its failures and the way ahead was a farce. Instead of ‘chintan shivar’, it should have been ‘chinta shivar’ on how to save the party, he took a swipe.

Describing party leaders attending the Chitan Shiver as mere ‘cheerleaders’’, Jakhar said the workshop was just a formality. He also slammed the party for discussing non-serious issues which will not help rebuild Congress. The three-time MLA and one-time MP gave parting advice to the Gandhi family that they should know the difference between friends and foes and also between assets and liability. “You fired a missile of notice at me after listening to these sycophants. The action against me shows what is ailing the Congress party. It was recommended that I be removed from all posts. What posts did I have anyway? If you cannot identify friends or foes, at least identify assets and liabilities,” he said.

Jakhar blamed Ambika Soni for misguiding Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former party president Rahul Gandhi on not only Punjab but also on other states.

He blamed senior Congress leader Ambika Soni for misguiding Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former party president Rahul Gandhi. Hitting out a Soni for her statement ahead of Punjab elections that only a Sikh could the party’s CM face, Jakhar said, “Soni’s comments spoiled our chances in polls. Her comments defamed Sikhs and the Hindus of Punjab. I urge Sonia Gandhi to ask her if she knows what Sikhism is.”

The disgruntled leader also targeted Punjab Congress former in-charge Harish Rawat and Tariq Anwar. “See who has issued a show-cause notice to me, Tariq Anwar, a man who switched to the NCP demanding that a woman of foreign origin cannot be PM,” he said.