STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Jakhar quits Congress with ‘friend and foe’ lesson for leadership

Jakhar blamed  Ambika Soni for misguiding Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former party president Rahul Gandhi on not only Punjab but also on other states.

Published: 15th May 2022 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2022 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Former Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar (File Photo)

Former Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar (File Photo)

CHANDIGARH: Wishing “good luck and goodbye” to the party, former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Saturday announced his decision to quit the party. In his parting shot, the 68-year old Jakhar lashed out at the Congress leadership for its failure to tell friend from foe. Asserting that it was the end of an association that spanned 50 years and three generations, Jakhar said, “You broke (my) heart.”

Sharing his “dil ki baat” in a Facebook Live, Jakhar, who was replaced by Navjot Singh Sidhu, as Punjab Congress president, said the Chintan Shivir being held by the party to introspect on its failures and the way ahead was a farce. Instead of ‘chintan shivar’, it should have been ‘chinta shivar’ on how to save the party, he took a swipe. 

Describing party leaders attending the Chitan Shiver as mere ‘cheerleaders’’, Jakhar said the workshop was just a formality. He also slammed the party for discussing non-serious issues which will not help rebuild Congress. The three-time MLA and one-time MP gave parting advice to the Gandhi family that they should know the difference between friends and foes and also between assets and liability. “You fired a missile of notice at me after listening to these sycophants. The action against me shows what is ailing the Congress party. It was recommended that I be removed from all posts. What posts did I have anyway? If you cannot identify friends or foes, at least identify assets and liabilities,” he said.

Jakhar blamed  Ambika Soni for misguiding Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former party president Rahul Gandhi on not only Punjab but also on other states.

He blamed senior Congress leader Ambika Soni for misguiding Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former party president Rahul Gandhi. Hitting out a Soni for her statement ahead of Punjab elections that only a Sikh could the party’s CM face, Jakhar said, “Soni’s comments spoiled our chances in polls. Her comments defamed Sikhs and the Hindus of Punjab. I urge Sonia Gandhi to ask her if she knows what Sikhism is.”

The disgruntled leader also targeted Punjab Congress former in-charge Harish Rawat and Tariq Anwar. “See who has issued a show-cause notice to me, Tariq Anwar, a man who switched to the NCP demanding that a woman of foreign origin cannot  be PM,”  he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar Quits Facebook Live Navjot Singh Sidhu
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp