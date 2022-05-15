STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Srinagar Diary

The festival is scheduled to be held in Pahalgam in south Kashmir and in Dachigam on Srinagar outskirts.

Published: 15th May 2022 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2022 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

First bird festival to take wings soon
The first-ever bird festival of Kashmir would be organised soon with an aim to promote sustainable ecotourism. The festival is scheduled to be held in Pahalgam in south Kashmir and in Dachigam on Srinagar outskirts. Besides bird- watching sessions, awareness camps and conservation drives would be held during the festival. Prior to holding the festival, bird-watching trails would be held across Jammu and Kashmir for over a month. The bird festival would be jointly organised by the tourism, and forests and wildlife departments of J&K in collaboration with the Sanctuary Nature Foundation, a Mumbai-based organisation working for the preservation of birds and wildlife. 

Hostels, scholarships for tribal students
Focusing on the education of tribal students, the J&K administration would be setting up 20 new hostels and model residential schools and starting a special scholarship scheme. The new hostels with a total capacity of 3,000 students would help provide residential facilities to tribal students enrolled in colleges and higher secondary schools. The special scholarship scheme will offer incremental scholarship up to Rs 2,400 in place of the existing Rs 450 for boys and Rs 675 for girls enrolled in seasonal centers. The new scheme will benefit over 34,000 students in 1,200 seasonal educational centers. Besides, 10 new Eklavya Model Residential Schools have also been recommended for tribal students.

Drive against erring hoteliers amid season
Amid complaints of overcharging by hoteliers and service providers, the tourism department has cracked the whip on erring service providers in the Valley. A team of tourism department officials conducted inspections at various hotels in Srinagar to check the services and pricing. During the checking, the officials slapped fines on two hotels for exorbitant rates and other service deficiencies.  The units were also served show-cause notices. The drive against overcharging by hoteliers and service providers is likely to be intensified in the coming days. Over 6 lakh tourists have visited Kashmir in the first four months of this year and hotels and houseboats are witnessing 100 per cent occupancy. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
srinagar bird festival of Kashmir education of tribal overcharging hoteliers service providers
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp