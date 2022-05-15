TPCC leaders poses queries to Home Minister

Express News Service By

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy has written an open letter to Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah in the wake of his visit to Telangana on Saturday, posing several questions to him and asking him to come clean on the ‘injustices’ meted out to Telangana by the Centre.

Equating the Centre’s claims of doubling farmers’ incomes by 2022 with ‘building castles in the air,’ Revanth said that the situation of farmers has only worsened, which could be seen in the way lakhs of farmers has protested against the three farm bills, with more than 700 of them martyred in the movement.

In spite of visiting the State thrice after the 2018 elections and playing the Hindu sentiment card every time, he said that Shah had done nothing to resolve the issues of farmers and youths in Telangana.

He questioned the way TRS and BJP were enacting a drama by playing friends in New Delhi and foes in the State. “What is stopping you from taking action against the State government despite red flags were raised by Congress regarding coal scam and land scams rampant in the State,” he questioned.

Kavita takes to Twitter

TRS MLC K Kavitha poses queries to Amit Shah ahead of his T’gana visit Hyderabad, May 14 (PTI) Ruling TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Saturday posed a slew of questions to Amit Shah, on issues like price rise among others, on the day of his visit to the city.

Taking to Twitter, Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said Amit Shah should tell the people of Telangana as to when the Centre would “clear” the pending dues to the state. Kavitha wanted Shah to explain to the people as to why the Centre failed to sanction Telangana a single IIM, IISER, NID, medical college during the last eight years.