Union Home minister Amit Shah sounds poll bugle in Telangana

Express News Service By

HYDERABAD: Sounding the poll bugle in Telangana, Union Home Minister and BJP veteran Amit Shah on Saturday hit out at the TRS government in the state for alleged corruption and unkept promises and said his party is ready to face the polls, due in the state next year.

Addressing a public meeting here which marked the culmination of state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's second phase of 'padayatra' (foot march), Shah appealed to the electorate to defeat the ruling TRS and make the saffron party successful in the 2023 elections.

"Do we need to change the Nizam of Telangana or not," he asked the gathering, in an obvious reference to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Accusing the TRS government of failing to fulfil the major planks of separate Telangana agitation of "water, funds and jobs", Shah said that BJP, if elected to power, would implement them.

He also said his party would end minority reservations in the state and increase the quota for STs, SCs and backward classes.

The senior BJP leader, whose party won two Assembly by-polls and the Greater Hyderabad Muncipal Corporation (GHMC) election in the last two years, expressed confidence of BJP coming to power in the state in the hustings next year and urged the voters to elect the saffron party to usher in a secure and prosperous Telangana.

Referring to TRS poll symbol of the car, the home minister charged that its steering is in the hands of AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi.

On the alleged high-handedness against BJP activists and workers, he claimed attempts were on to make Telangana like West Bengal, an apparent reference to the deaths of party workers in the eastern state, for which the BJP blames the ruling TMC there.

Union minister G Kishan reddy condemns TRS attacks on Amit Shah

The Union tourism minister has questioned whether there was any permit that need to be taken by Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah from Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s family to enter Telangana.

Addressing the public meeting at Tukkuguda on Saturday, he has condemned the TRS leadership for posing questions to Amit Shah, asking him to answer the people of Telangana and then enter the State.

Reddy has reminded that the Constitution of India allows anyone travel anywhere in the country, and as the union home minister, Amit Shah had come to Telangana, and would come again to hoist the victory flag of BJP by defeating TRS in the State.

He said that Amit Shah had come to explain how the Centre had implemented various schemes in Telangana, which have benefited various sections of the State.

