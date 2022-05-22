Don’t link Cabinet expansion with Bommai’s Delhi visit: Araga Jnanendra

Express News Service By

SHIVAMOGGA: There is no relation between CM Bommai’s visit to New Delhi and cabinet expansion. Such rumours had cropped up earlier also when the CM went to New Delhi and the same was being debated now, said Araga Jnanendra, Home Minister. Talking to media persons here on Saturday, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra clarified that a decision was yet to be taken on the date of conducting PSI examination. The CID probing into the PSI scam had taken many people to its custody.

Amidst the investigations, the ED authorities had recovered Rs 1 crore in Gulbarga on last Friday and had also recovered Rs. 2.19 crore in Bengaluru. “The government is committed to take this investigation to its logical end and it will not spare anybody and will take them to custody, when there are enough evidences,” he said.

Answering a question over establishing a Fast track court, Araga said this idea would be considered once the investigations into the PSI scam was concluded. “Even I am in favour of Fast track court. I will request for a special court. Let us see what happens?” he said. Further he said, many of the alleged culprits were part of such scam done during the Congress tenure.