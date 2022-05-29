STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

After ‘soft Hindutva’, Congress now trying Hindi push to win over cow belt

Home Minister Amit Shah recently triggered a debate by saying that Hindi should be an alternative to English, which was criticised by the non-Hindi-speaking states, particularly in the South.

Published: 29th May 2022 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flags

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: After practising ‘soft Hindutva’, the Congress is now aiming to reach out to the masses in the cow belt by pushing a Hindi agenda. Party leaders say there is a “realisation” among the top leadership that language is also an issue that the party has not been able to effectively communicate with the people in the Hindi heartland, where the BJP has the largest footprints.

The process was rolled at the party’s ‘Nav Sankalp Shivir’ earlier this month in Rajasthan, as their ‘Udaipur declaration’ was read in Hindi, a first that differentiated the Udaipur Chintan Shivir from previous such conclaves.

The party also decided to release the Hindi version of the Modi government’s report card on completing eight years of governance on May 26.

The Congress’ declaration at Udaipur Chintan Shivir was read out in Hindi | FILE PIC

“It was a collective decision to release both documents in Hindi, keeping in mind the people in Hindi heartland. It was also keeping in mind the push by the Modi government to use Hindi as an alternative to English,” said a party leader, who was part of the Udaipur Declaration drafting committee.

Home Minister Amit Shah recently triggered a debate by saying that Hindi should be an alternative to English, which was criticised by the non-Hindi-speaking states, particularly in the South.  

However, one of the most trusted allies of the Congress, DMK chief and TN Chief Minister MK Stalin, while sharing a dais with Modi on Thursday, asked the Centre not to impose Hindi on the people of the state. To make inroads in southern states, Modi lauded the Tamil language and culture.  The Congress spokespersons have also been told to speak both in Hindi and English while addressing press conferences.

Anil K Shastri, chairman of, Congress Hindi Department, says the use of Hindi has always been part of their work culture but now there is a realisation that they need to adopt it tactically to connect with the masses in Hindi-speaking states.

“We have to see that BJP’s core vote bank lies in Hindi-speaking states though efforts are to make inroads in southern states,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Hindutva Nav Sankalp Shivir Udaipur declaration Udaipur Chintan Shivir
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp