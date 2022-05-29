Amid disarray, Rajasthan Congress to be watchful

Richa Sharma By

NEW DELHI: With the Rajasthan Congress battered by a fight for leadership and growing disarray among party MLAs, the state brass has decided to exercise caution keeping in mind the upcoming Rajya Sabha and presidential elections.

The leadership tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot continues to remain unaddressed. While the recent resignations by MLAs Ashok Chandna and Ganesh Ghogra, has drawn attention to the dissatisfaction over the strained leadership. Chandna – who as minister controlled a lengthy portfolio – also slammed the Ashok Gehlot government for the growing disparities between the ministries and the bureaucracy. Ghogra – state Youth Congress president – too quit blaming state bureaucracy.

The trouble in the state Congress has been on for a while, but the party has failed to act on the problems faced with Pilot pressing for replacing the CM. The party is cautious not to delay the matter, citing what happened to the Congress in Punjab in the run up to the assembly polls.