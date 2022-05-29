STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhupesh Baghel dons Chhattisgarh Chief Minister’s role in ‘reel’ life

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo | PTI)

RAIPUR: No retakes for this perfect shot. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel just walked around the site of a film shooting unrehearsed and did perfectly what was expected from him in a brief role in the upcoming Hindi movie — Mera Sangharsh, Ek Prerak Kahani (My struggle, an inspirational story). 

The movie is based on the “rise in the living standards through fish farming” of the Nishad community in the state, which is known for the traditional occupation of catching and selling fish.

A shot in the film shows Baghel as the Chief Minister, who is seen hurling the fishing net in a pond in a casual atmosphere, launching the fish business of the film’s hero.

In the film, Baghel, playing himself, comes to honour the hero who has scripted a success story through his entreprenuership.  

The flawless acting by the Chief Minister didn’t require any retake.

Bhupesh Baghel, playing CM in the film, casts a fishing net | Express

Barring a few film production personnel and some government officials, none of those assembled at the location during the CM’s visit knew they were all being part of the film.

The shooting of the movie, produced under the banner of Sanket Sarjan and Kashi Film Production, Mumbai, is going on in Chhattisgarh’s Balod district – about 85 km from state capital Raipur.

The CM had gone there as part of his ongoing public interaction (Bhent-Mulakat) tours covering all 90 Assembly seats.

A scene of his public interaction programme was also filmed in village Ghotia of Daundi block on Sunday.

The ‘acting’ part was added to the Chief Minister’s existing programme.

Incidentally, Baghel also attended a convention of the Nishad community in Balod on the same day.

