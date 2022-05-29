Congress’s Vivek Tankha set for another Rajya sabha run 

Express News Service By

BHOPAL: With the date for the Rajya Sabha elections nearing, the Congress has decided to send senior Supreme Court advocate and sitting MP Vivek Tankha to the upper house of the Parliament for another six-year term from the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh. Putting to rest the uncertainty and speculations about who will be fielded by the Congress for the RS biennial polls on June 10, state party president and ex-chief minister Kamal Nath on Saturday informed about the grand old party’s decision to field the MP.

According to a senior functionary of the opposition party, Vivek Tankha is likely to file nomination for the RS polls in Bhopal on Monday. The ruling BJP, however, is yet to decide on it’s candidates for the three RS seats in MP which will go vacant next month.

Several names are doing rounds in BJP circles in MP, including present leader of the upper house and Union Minister Piyush Goyal, state party general secretary and OBC leader Kavita Patidar, party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and former MP minister and national head of party’s SC cell Lal Singh Arya.As per the present numbers, the BJP is set to win two out of the three seats from MP, while the Congress will win one seat.

Presently, in the 230-strong Vidhan Sabha in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has 127 members, while Congress has 96 MLAs, followed by four independents, two BSP legislators and one SP MLA.

The three RS seats from MP will fall vacant due to expiry of tenure of incumbent MPs, M J Akbar and Sampatiya Uikey (both BJP) and Vivek Tankha (Congress).