STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Congress’s Vivek Tankha set for another Rajya sabha run 

According to a senior functionary of the opposition party, Vivek Tankha is likely to file nomination for the RS polls in Bhopal on Monday.

Published: 29th May 2022 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

MP Vivek Tankha along with former MP CM Kamal Nath | Express

MP Vivek Tankha along with former MP CM Kamal Nath | Express

BHOPAL: With the date for the Rajya Sabha elections nearing, the Congress has decided to send senior Supreme Court advocate and sitting MP Vivek Tankha to the upper house of the Parliament for another six-year term from the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh. Putting to rest the uncertainty and speculations about who will be fielded by the Congress for the RS biennial polls on June 10, state party president and ex-chief minister Kamal Nath on Saturday informed about the grand old party’s decision to field the MP.

According to a senior functionary of the opposition party, Vivek Tankha is likely to file nomination for the RS polls in Bhopal on Monday. The ruling BJP, however, is yet to decide on it’s candidates for the three RS seats in MP which will go vacant next month.

Several names are doing rounds in BJP circles in MP, including present leader of the upper house and Union Minister Piyush Goyal, state party general secretary and OBC leader Kavita Patidar, party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and former MP minister and national head of party’s SC cell Lal Singh Arya.As per the present numbers, the BJP is set to win two out of the three seats from MP, while the Congress will win one seat.

Presently, in the 230-strong Vidhan Sabha in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has 127 members, while Congress has 96 MLAs, followed by four independents, two BSP legislators and one SP MLA.
The three RS seats from MP will fall vacant due to expiry of tenure of incumbent MPs, M J Akbar and Sampatiya Uikey (both BJP) and Vivek Tankha (Congress).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajya Sabha Congress Parliament Kamal Nath
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp