Delhi to bring new water treatment plant in Chandrawal by 2023

NEW DELHI: Under the government’s 24x7 drinking water supply project, a new Water Treatment Plant (WTP) is being developed in Chandrawal to overcome the problem of water scarcity in the national capital. The deadline to complete the project is next year and will cost Rs 600 crore. The treatment capacity of this plant will be 477 MLD (105MGD) of water. The Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant will help in providing 24x7 clean drinking water through taps.

Delhi Jal Board chairman Satyendar Jain on Friday inspected the under construction water treatment plant in Chandrawal. He also directed the officials to ensure that the WTP lives up to the expectations and work is completed by April 2023.

Jain said that the city’s water production capacity will significantly increase after the commissioning of this plant. The special feature of the plant is that it can even treat poor quality water. Currently, the plants are built with old technologies which make it difficult to treat ammonia.

Currently, two WTP’s are operational in the area, one having 35 MGD capacity and the other with 55 MGD capacity. Due to high ammonia levels, a need arose to shut these plants which affected the water supply. However, this new WTP will be able to treat high levels of ammonia content up to 4 ppm. Apart from this, the existing 55 MGD water treatment plant will also be redeveloped.

Jain added, “The allocation of water in Delhi is still being done on the basis of the rules made in 1994, in comparison to which the population has increased a lot today. The government is now emphasising on making a system which gives 24 hours water supply. The reservoirs and lakes of Delhi are being revived.”