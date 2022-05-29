STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi to bring new water treatment plant in Chandrawal by 2023

Delhi Jal Board chairman Satyendar Jain on Friday inspected the under construction water treatment plant in Chandrawal.

Published: 29th May 2022 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

RDelhi Jal Board Chairman Satyendar Jain inspects the site in Chandrawal

RDelhi Jal Board Chairman Satyendar Jain inspects the site in Chandrawal

NEW DELHI:  Under the government’s 24x7 drinking water supply project, a new Water Treatment Plant (WTP) is being developed in Chandrawal to overcome the problem of water scarcity in the national capital. The deadline to complete the project is next year and will cost Rs 600 crore. The treatment capacity of this plant will be 477 MLD (105MGD) of water. The Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant will help in providing 24x7 clean drinking water through taps. 

Delhi Jal Board chairman Satyendar Jain on Friday inspected the under construction water treatment plant in Chandrawal. He also directed the officials to ensure that the WTP lives up to the expectations and work is completed by April 2023. 

Jain said that the city’s water production capacity will significantly increase after the commissioning of this plant. The special feature of the plant is that it can even treat poor quality water. Currently, the plants are built with old technologies which make it difficult to treat ammonia. 

Currently, two WTP’s are operational in the area, one having 35 MGD capacity and the other with 55 MGD capacity. Due to high ammonia levels, a need arose to shut these plants which affected the water supply. However, this new WTP will be able to treat high levels of ammonia content up to 4 ppm. Apart from this, the existing 55 MGD water treatment plant will also be redeveloped. 

Jain added, “The allocation of water in Delhi is still being done on the basis of the rules made in 1994, in comparison to which the population has increased a lot today. The government is now emphasising on making  a system which gives 24 hours water supply. The reservoirs and lakes of Delhi are being revived.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drinking water Water treatment plant Water scarcity
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp