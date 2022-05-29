STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi transport commissioner's bus ride earns CM praise

The government announced free travel for all in the e-buses from May 24 to 26 to promote clean mobility.

Published: 29th May 2022 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI:  Delhi   Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra took a ride in a state bus on Saturday to take stock of issues being faced by commuters, a move which was lauded by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. The commissioner’s bus ride comes days after the government directed all group A and B officers of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and the Transport Department to travel in a bus at least once a week and submit feedback on its condition and staff behaviour.

Kundra took to Twitter and posted his selfie travelling in a government bus. Kejriwal lauded the effort and said it was “a rare sight”. “We are a people-centric government. Our officers, ministers and MLAs are working constantly among people. A rare sight to see transport commissioner of a state travelling by state bus to take a first-hand view on problems being faced by the travellers,” said Kejriwal. 

 Gahlot also praised Kundra’s effort. “Good to see the commissioner of transport in Delhi Ashish Kundra travelling in a bus,” he tweeted. Kejriwal flagged off 150 e-buses on May 24. The government announced free travel for all in the e-buses from May 24 to 26 to promote clean mobility. Over 89,000 commuters have travelled in Delhi’s electric buses since they were flagged off, an official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi transport commissioner Commute DTC
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp