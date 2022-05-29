Delhi transport commissioner's bus ride earns CM praise

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Delhi Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra took a ride in a state bus on Saturday to take stock of issues being faced by commuters, a move which was lauded by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. The commissioner’s bus ride comes days after the government directed all group A and B officers of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and the Transport Department to travel in a bus at least once a week and submit feedback on its condition and staff behaviour.

Kundra took to Twitter and posted his selfie travelling in a government bus. Kejriwal lauded the effort and said it was “a rare sight”. “We are a people-centric government. Our officers, ministers and MLAs are working constantly among people. A rare sight to see transport commissioner of a state travelling by state bus to take a first-hand view on problems being faced by the travellers,” said Kejriwal.

Gahlot also praised Kundra’s effort. “Good to see the commissioner of transport in Delhi Ashish Kundra travelling in a bus,” he tweeted. Kejriwal flagged off 150 e-buses on May 24. The government announced free travel for all in the e-buses from May 24 to 26 to promote clean mobility. Over 89,000 commuters have travelled in Delhi’s electric buses since they were flagged off, an official said.