STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Five-member Pakistan team to visit India over Indus Water Treaty

A five-member delegation from Pakistan is expected to be in New Delhi on Monday for the 118th bilateral talks on the Indus Water Treaty.

Published: 29th May 2022 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

The Indus Waters Treaty was signed in 1960 after nine years of negotiations between India and Pakistan with the help of the World Bank, which is also a signatory

Image used for representational purposes

NEW DELHI: A five-member delegation from Pakistan is expected to be in New Delhi on Monday for the 118th bilateral talks on the Indus Water Treaty. They are likely to discuss key projects as part of the treaty. According to sources, this delegation has got an approval from Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to visit India for talks. The delegation will cross over into India from Wagah border. The talks are expected to be held on May 30 and 31, and the delegation will return on June 1.

The group will be led by Pakistan commissioner for Indus Water, Syed Mehr Ali Shah, and will include chief engineer of Punjab irrigation department, director general of Met Office, general manager of National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK), and director general of ministry of foreign affairs on India desk (DG MoFA). During the meeting, both sides would deliberate on the issue of advance flood information and the annual report of the Permanent Commission of Indus Waters (PCIW).

PCIW is a bilateral commission of officials from India and Pakistan established in 1960. They meet once a year alternately in India and Pakistan. The last talks (117th) were held in Islamabad in March this year for three days. The Pakistani side is expected to deliberate on 1,000 MW Pakal Dul under Article IX of the Indus Waters Treaty, 48 MW Lower Kalnai and 624 MW Kiru project hydropower projects being built by India on the west flowing rivers.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indus Water Treaty Wagah Border Pakistan
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp