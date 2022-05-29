STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Fresh plea in Supreme Court against Places of Worship Act

The 1991 law passed by the then Congress government, preserves the character of a religious place as it stood on August 15, 1947.

Published: 29th May 2022 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

NEW DELHI: Attempts to challenge the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 have re-emerged amid the controversy over a Shivalinga-like structure being found in the Gyanvapi mosque.The latest to move the Supreme Court is Devkinandan Thakur, a Mathura-based religious guru. His petition challenges certain sections of the 1991 law, claiming these violate the rights of religious groups to seek judicial intervention to reclaim their places of worship.

The 1991 law passed by the then Congress government, preserves the character of a religious place as it stood on August 15, 1947. The plea states that the Centre has “transgressed its legislative power” by barring remedy of judicial review which is a basic feature of the Constitution. The petition by Thakur specifically challenges the validity of Sections 2, 3, and 4 of the law.

“The injury caused to the Hindus, Jains, Buddhists and Sikhs is extremely large because sections 2, 3, 4 of the Act has taken away the right to approach the court and thus right to judicial remedy has been closed,” said the plea. While Section 3 of the Act deals with the bar of conversion of places of worship, Section 4 pertains to the declaration as to the religious character of certain places of worship and the bar of jurisdiction of courts.  

“The Hindus are fighting for the restoration of the birthplace of Lord Krishna but while enacting the Act, the Centre has excluded the birthplace of Lord Ram at Ayodhya but not the birthplace of Lord Krishna in Mathura, though both are incarnations of Lord Vishnu,” it said.

Other Petitions

Several other pleas challenging the 1991 law have already been filed in the top court. In March 2021, BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay filed a plea against the Act. Earlier, in June 2020, a Hindu group moved a similar petition

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court violation congress Sikh
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp