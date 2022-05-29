STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘In 8 years, tried to realise dreams of Gandhi, Patel’

PM says his govt hasn't given a single reason to make anyone hang their head in shame

Published: 29th May 2022 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi addresses a conclave on cooperative sector, in Gandhinagar | PTI

AHMEDABAD : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who completed eight years in office on May 26, said on Saturday that his government has left no stone unturned in protecting the dignity of all citizens. Keeping people-centric governance as the motto, the government has not given a single reason to make anyone hang their head in shame in the past eight years, Modi claimed while speaking at an event in Gujarat’s Rajkot.

“In the past eight years, we have tried to make our country the kind of India Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel dreamt of. I have not done anything, even by mistake, which would make any citizen feel ashamed. We have given priority for good governance,” Modi said while inaugurating a multispecialty hospital in Rajkot. 

Addressing the gathering, the PM said: “We have attempted to ease the life of the people. Our government has started campaigns to attain saturation in the schemes. When everyone gets their due, there is no scope of discrimination and corruption, and an attempt will ease the lives of the poor and middle class.”

Modi pointed out that Mahatma Gandhi wanted an India in which the poor, Dalits and women are empowered, where cleanliness and good health are part of life, where economy is based on swadeshi solutions, adding that his government has sincerely worked on all these fronts. 

Extolling the achievements of his government, the PM said, “When pandemic began, the poor began facing a food crisis. We opened the food grain stores for the people. For a life of dignity to women, direct transfer was made to Jan-Dhan bank accounts. Money was transferred to the bank accounts of farmers... free gas cylinders were given to the poorest of the poor. We also ensured free Covid vaccines for every Indian.”

