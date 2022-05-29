STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena goes site-seeing  for eco-tourism hub

25-acre plot identified at Ashok Vihar, DDA instructed to prepare the development plan within a week

Published: 29th May 2022 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena along with other senior officials went for an on-site inspection of the 25-acre horticulture land where a new nursery will be built | express

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena along with other senior officials went for an on-site inspection of the 25-acre horticulture land where a new nursery will be built | express

NEW DELHI: With an aim to provide a world-class nursery in the city that would also twin as an eco-tourism hub, the newly appointed Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena on Saturday inspected different parts of the national capital.  Having zeroed down on a 25 acre plot situated in Khoja Wala Bagh Ashok Vihar, Saxena issued instructions to Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to put forth a plan with concrete timeline in a week’s time.

The L-G was accompanied by special officers, MCD, VC, DDA, Commissioner, MCD and other senior officers of the departments concerned. Saxena said, “The proposed nursery will not only serve as a common and extensive resource pool for sourcing horticultural requirements of the city, but also serve as a favoured destination for eco-tourism for the citizens and visitors of Delhi.”

The idea is also to prevent degradation of unused land, check encroachment of land and create a green space where different tenets of sustainable development could co-exist. “Spread over 25 acres of existing fallow and wasteland, the nursery once developed will have different varieties of indigenous, medicinal, exotic and ecology compliant flora. It will also house landscaped greens, cafeteria, walkways, public utilities and an inherent flower display that would serve as a recreational destination and tourist attraction for people,” Saxena added.

The nursery will not only provide an enhanced eco-friendly experience to the deprived sections, but will also serve as a go to health and recreational destination for areas such as Ashok Vihar, Wazirpur, Shalimar Bagh, Azadpur and other residential colonies of North Delhi. The nursery, being developed in the midst of the Wazirpur industrial area, will give relief from the air pollution and serve as the much needed oxygenating lungs of the hitherto polluted neighbourhood.

focus on creating green space for all
With the development of the nursery, the idea is to prevent degradation of unused land, check encroachment of land and create a green space where different tenets of sustainable development could co-exist. It will serve as a recreational destination for the citizens. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eco tourism Saxena Capital city
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp