Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena goes site-seeing  for eco-tourism hub

NEW DELHI: With an aim to provide a world-class nursery in the city that would also twin as an eco-tourism hub, the newly appointed Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena on Saturday inspected different parts of the national capital. Having zeroed down on a 25 acre plot situated in Khoja Wala Bagh Ashok Vihar, Saxena issued instructions to Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to put forth a plan with concrete timeline in a week’s time.

The L-G was accompanied by special officers, MCD, VC, DDA, Commissioner, MCD and other senior officers of the departments concerned. Saxena said, “The proposed nursery will not only serve as a common and extensive resource pool for sourcing horticultural requirements of the city, but also serve as a favoured destination for eco-tourism for the citizens and visitors of Delhi.”

The idea is also to prevent degradation of unused land, check encroachment of land and create a green space where different tenets of sustainable development could co-exist. “Spread over 25 acres of existing fallow and wasteland, the nursery once developed will have different varieties of indigenous, medicinal, exotic and ecology compliant flora. It will also house landscaped greens, cafeteria, walkways, public utilities and an inherent flower display that would serve as a recreational destination and tourist attraction for people,” Saxena added.

The nursery will not only provide an enhanced eco-friendly experience to the deprived sections, but will also serve as a go to health and recreational destination for areas such as Ashok Vihar, Wazirpur, Shalimar Bagh, Azadpur and other residential colonies of North Delhi. The nursery, being developed in the midst of the Wazirpur industrial area, will give relief from the air pollution and serve as the much needed oxygenating lungs of the hitherto polluted neighbourhood.

focus on creating green space for all

