Madhya Pradesh ex-minister and Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma sparks row over ‘Jinnah Sahib’

BHOPAL: A political controversy has erupted in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh over a Kamal Nath loyalist ex-minister Sajjan Singh Verma referring to Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah as ‘Jinnah Sahab.’

Addressing a Congress protest in Mandsaur district over rising prices on Friday, Verma, the former MP PWD minister said, “It was our ancesstors, including Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Subhash Chandra, Azad and Jinnah Sahab (Muhammad Ali Jinnah) who attained freedom for the country and not those who are celebrating the 75 years of independence now.”

In the video, Verma is also using the word naradham (demon) indirectly for the PM without taking his name.

In the same speech, he uses the word Patthha (young chap) for the PM.

The Congress remained silent over his remarks, but BJP’s state chief VD Sharma said, “It wasn’t a slip of tongue, but a deliberate comment to praise Pakistan in some or the other way. They (Congress leaders) seem to be paying for the tender allotted to them for praising Pakistan and denigrating India.”