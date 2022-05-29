Mercury soars past 40 degree celsius again in Delhi but gusty winds to give relief

Vatsala Shrangi By

NEW DELHI: After a continuous spell of rain and thunder for five days, the mercury has again started to climb up in the national capital. Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station, on Saturday recording a maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius — a significant spike from 36.7 degrees C recorded the previous day. The day temperatures are likely to soar again with 40-41 degrees C for the next few days, however, the state weather department said that heat wave conditions are not likely to return in June, as intermittent ‘pre-monsoon’ activity will keep the heat in check.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, while day temperature is likely to remain around 40-41 degrees C over the next few days, a couple of Western Disturbances (WD) is likely to impact the northern plains next month. “The WDs will allow easterly winds to blow over the northwest region intermittently, which will give relief from the heat. Gusty winds will keep the temperatures in check. This is the pre-monsoon activity that occurs in June while the monsoon in the capital usually hits around June-end,” said a senior IMD scientist.

Delhi saw a spell of ‘moderate to heavy’ rainfall over the past week, which kept the temperatures below normal for this time of the year. The day after the showers, Delhi’s minimum temperature fell to 17.2 degrees C, nine notches below normal. Last time, the night temperature dipped to this low was 18 years ago in May 2004.

On Saturday, the impact of the rain got over Pitampura, Sports Complex, Mungeshpur, Najafgarh and Delhi Ridge were the hottest spots in Delhi with mercury settling above 41-42 degrees C. Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of Skymet said that heat wave conditions will not return to Delhi-NCR and the whole of northwest region, as easterly winds will keep coming in between every other week of next month.

“The trough of low pressure area oscillating between North and South is likely to induce a number of WDs throughout June, which will help cool up the area and break the heat spell even if temperatures

hover around 41-42 degrees C,” said Palawat.