Punjab government withdraws security cover on Akal Takht chief and 423 others

CHANDIGARH: Punjab government on Saturday withdrew the security of Akal Takht Jathedar Harpreet Singh days after he announced Sikhs should keep licensed weapons. The high priest is among 424 VIPs in the state whose security stood withdrawn. The Jathedar responded by saying he didn’t need the government’s security anyway as could “defend himself.”

Before today’s decision, the AAP government had removed security cover of around 314 VIPs in the state.

The security of Giani Raghbir Singh, Jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib district; Sant Niranjan Dass, chief of Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar; Satguru Udhay Singh Namdhari, Bhaini Sahib, Ludhiana; Giani Jagtar Singh, head granthi at Golden Temple in Amritsar; Baba Lakha Singh, Gurdwara Nanaksar Kaleran wale, Jagraon; and Sant Tarminder Singh, Dera chief of Kahna Dhesian, Goraya in Jalandhar has also been withdrawn.

Ten police personnel deployed to protect Dera Radha Soami Satsang Beas, nine of Dera Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan, Noormahal and six to guard Shahi Imam Punjab, Mohammad Usman Ludhianvi, have also been removed. Others who would no longer require state protection include Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, former Speaker Rana KP, Sidhu Musewala and Kuljit Nagra.“This is a temporary measure. The police personnel will be required for additional deployment on June 6, the anniversary of Operation Blue Star,” said a police officer.

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal hit out at the government on Twitter. “With its flip-flop on security to the highly respected Jathedar Sahiban of Khalsa Panth’s venerated Takhts, including Sri Akal Takht Sahib, the AAP govt has merely exposed itself as anti-Punjab & anti-Panth.’’“The Jathedar Sahiban are protected by the blessings of Akal Purakh, Guru Sahiban and by Panth. The security was posted with them only as a mark of respect for their esteemed positions,’’ he said in another tweet.