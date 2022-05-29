STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

This young cop does  Care and Help

From helping children sleeping on railway platforms to providing medicines to Covid-hit parents of his school friends, Shashank Garg has shown willingness to meet every challenge, writes Anuraag Singh

Published: 29th May 2022 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Meet the Parents, a group created by Shashank, reaches out to elderly persons;

MADHYA PRADESH: In 2004, Madhya Pradesh police officer Shashank Garg (28) along with his friends started working for children sleeping on railway platforms in his home town, Jabalpur. With only two years in the state police, the then sub-divisional officer police (SDOP) in Mandla district often took time off for social, educational and creative empowerment of the 38 children whose lives revolved around Jabalpur’s railway platforms. Shashank has also formed a group of batch mates from school to help parents living a lonely life in various cities of MP after their children went outside MP for work. The ‘Meet the Parents’ group meets such parents living in Jabalpur and neighbouring areas and ensures that all their needs were met, he said.

The challenge for Shashank and his friends came during the Covid-19 pandemic’s first wave in 2020. With a network of school batch mates, friends, professional colleagues and others, Shashank extended a helping hand to save Covid-hit patients, their relatives and migrant workers. “Our network consisted of 1,000 people. We worked endlessly throughout the country to help those affected by the pandemic and the associated lockdown directly or indirectly,” he said.

“One of our batch mates, Ashish Agrawal based in Pune, helped save many lives in MP by arranging timely supply of anti-viral injections for critical Covid patients during the first wave,” said Shashank.
The next pandemic wave was the deadliest. Shashank along with his network of Covid warriors started a Facebook page ‘India Care & Help Group (ICHG)’, which now has 20,000 members. 

Those days both his superiors, including the additional director general of police, were down with Covid infection. Shashank then embarked on perhaps the biggest mission of his life: save as many lives as possible and offer help to those struck with the pandemic’s economic consequences. “Under the larger ICHG platform, our members spread across the world created many sub-groups on social media,” he said. As he was the ICHG pivot, he worked ceaselessly from his home in Shivaji Nagar area of Bhopal.

“Our 150-200 sub-groups over WhatsApp and other social media platforms included a dedicated data management, verification and website teams. A doctors’ consultancy team with psychologists joined the sub-groups. Our members included a 16-year-old student in Jharkhand and 90-years-old individual elsewhere,” Shashank said.

The ICHG efforts resulted in many success stories scripted by the members led by the Bhopal-based police officer. They arranged timely medicines, including injections, oxygen concentrators and hospital admissions. His team also helped the state government in operationalizing ventilators under the PM Cares Fund that were lying unutilized as there were not enough staff to install them.

In a striking story of help amid the peak of the deadliest Covid wave, a Delhi-based artist turned his car into an ambulance to rush Covid patients to hospitals. “I’d stay awake the entire night in the second wave to ensure timely supply of oxygen cylinders to hospitals in Agra,” says Shashank. Yet despite getting oxygen supported ICU beds, we couldn’t save lives of some severe Covid cases in Bhopal,” he said.

“I’m lucky that Shashank as an ASP was my colleague during my posting as SP-Chhindwara in 2018-19. A big salute to Shashank and his team,” said officer Manoj Rai, currently posted as SP-PTRI Bhopal.Varanasi native Akanksha Sarraff, who is now settled in Bengaluru, said: “I’ve been associated with multiple social media groups in the second wave, but what the ICHG has done, no one else can do.”
The nationwide life-saving mission of ICHG is far from over, as it now encompasses saving lives of patients suffering from cancer, anemia and thalassemia.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shashank Garg India Care & Help Group ICHG Meet the Parents
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp