This young cop does  Care and Help

MADHYA PRADESH: In 2004, Madhya Pradesh police officer Shashank Garg (28) along with his friends started working for children sleeping on railway platforms in his home town, Jabalpur. With only two years in the state police, the then sub-divisional officer police (SDOP) in Mandla district often took time off for social, educational and creative empowerment of the 38 children whose lives revolved around Jabalpur’s railway platforms. Shashank has also formed a group of batch mates from school to help parents living a lonely life in various cities of MP after their children went outside MP for work. The ‘Meet the Parents’ group meets such parents living in Jabalpur and neighbouring areas and ensures that all their needs were met, he said.

The challenge for Shashank and his friends came during the Covid-19 pandemic’s first wave in 2020. With a network of school batch mates, friends, professional colleagues and others, Shashank extended a helping hand to save Covid-hit patients, their relatives and migrant workers. “Our network consisted of 1,000 people. We worked endlessly throughout the country to help those affected by the pandemic and the associated lockdown directly or indirectly,” he said.

“One of our batch mates, Ashish Agrawal based in Pune, helped save many lives in MP by arranging timely supply of anti-viral injections for critical Covid patients during the first wave,” said Shashank.

The next pandemic wave was the deadliest. Shashank along with his network of Covid warriors started a Facebook page ‘India Care & Help Group (ICHG)’, which now has 20,000 members.

Those days both his superiors, including the additional director general of police, were down with Covid infection. Shashank then embarked on perhaps the biggest mission of his life: save as many lives as possible and offer help to those struck with the pandemic’s economic consequences. “Under the larger ICHG platform, our members spread across the world created many sub-groups on social media,” he said. As he was the ICHG pivot, he worked ceaselessly from his home in Shivaji Nagar area of Bhopal.

“Our 150-200 sub-groups over WhatsApp and other social media platforms included a dedicated data management, verification and website teams. A doctors’ consultancy team with psychologists joined the sub-groups. Our members included a 16-year-old student in Jharkhand and 90-years-old individual elsewhere,” Shashank said.

The ICHG efforts resulted in many success stories scripted by the members led by the Bhopal-based police officer. They arranged timely medicines, including injections, oxygen concentrators and hospital admissions. His team also helped the state government in operationalizing ventilators under the PM Cares Fund that were lying unutilized as there were not enough staff to install them.

In a striking story of help amid the peak of the deadliest Covid wave, a Delhi-based artist turned his car into an ambulance to rush Covid patients to hospitals. “I’d stay awake the entire night in the second wave to ensure timely supply of oxygen cylinders to hospitals in Agra,” says Shashank. Yet despite getting oxygen supported ICU beds, we couldn’t save lives of some severe Covid cases in Bhopal,” he said.

“I’m lucky that Shashank as an ASP was my colleague during my posting as SP-Chhindwara in 2018-19. A big salute to Shashank and his team,” said officer Manoj Rai, currently posted as SP-PTRI Bhopal.Varanasi native Akanksha Sarraff, who is now settled in Bengaluru, said: “I’ve been associated with multiple social media groups in the second wave, but what the ICHG has done, no one else can do.”

The nationwide life-saving mission of ICHG is far from over, as it now encompasses saving lives of patients suffering from cancer, anemia and thalassemia.