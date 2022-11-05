Home The Sunday Standard

Cyrus car crash death: Doc booked for rash driving

A case was registered against Dr Anahita Pandole, who was driving the vehicle, after a probe established that the accident took place due to rash and negligent driving. 

Published: 05th November 2022 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2022 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

Wreackage of the Mercedes car in which businessman and former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry was travelling when it met with an accident in Palghar. (Photo | PTI)

MUMBAI:  Maharashtra police on Saturday booked Dr Anahita Darius Pandole for rash driving over the September 4 car crash that killed former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry. Pandole was driving the Mercedes Benz GLC when it rammed the boundary wall of a bridge over Surya river on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway, killing Mistry and Jahangir Pandole, her brother-in-law.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 304(A) (causing death by rash and negligent act), 279 (rash driving on a public road), 337 (causing death by act endangering life and personal safety of others) besides the Motor Vehicles Act at Kasa police station, Maharashtra police said.

The FIR was registered on the basis of a report by luxury carmaker Mercedes Benz, which blamed rash driving for the accident, as well as statements by her husband Darius Pandole. Darius was discharged from hospital earlier this week and gave his statement on Tuesday.

He told the police that his wife was driving the car on their way to Mumbai. “A car which was ahead of their vehicle went to the second lane from the third and Anahita also tried to follow the same,” an official said. “But when she tried to take the car to the second lane, she found that there was a truck on her right side due to which she was not able to merge into that lane,” he said, adding the lane turned narrow near the bridge.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyrus Mistry Cyrus Mistry accident
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp