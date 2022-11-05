Cyrus car crash death: Doc booked for rash driving

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

MUMBAI: Maharashtra police on Saturday booked Dr Anahita Darius Pandole for rash driving over the September 4 car crash that killed former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry. Pandole was driving the Mercedes Benz GLC when it rammed the boundary wall of a bridge over Surya river on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway, killing Mistry and Jahangir Pandole, her brother-in-law.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 304(A) (causing death by rash and negligent act), 279 (rash driving on a public road), 337 (causing death by act endangering life and personal safety of others) besides the Motor Vehicles Act at Kasa police station, Maharashtra police said.

The FIR was registered on the basis of a report by luxury carmaker Mercedes Benz, which blamed rash driving for the accident, as well as statements by her husband Darius Pandole. Darius was discharged from hospital earlier this week and gave his statement on Tuesday.

He told the police that his wife was driving the car on their way to Mumbai. “A car which was ahead of their vehicle went to the second lane from the third and Anahita also tried to follow the same,” an official said. “But when she tried to take the car to the second lane, she found that there was a truck on her right side due to which she was not able to merge into that lane,” he said, adding the lane turned narrow near the bridge.

