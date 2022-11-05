India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Harpreet Bajwa By

MANDI: India’s first voter, 106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi, passed away on Saturday at his native place in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. He never missed an election in his lifetime and was the Election Commission’s brand ambassador. Just three days before his demise, on November 2, he had exercised his franchise for the 34th time for the Himachal Assembly polls through postal ballot.

Negi was the first voter in the first general elections held on October 25, 1951. He cast his vote at Negi in Chini village (now known as Kalpa). He always preferred to visit the polling booth physically but he opted for postal ballot for his last voting due to ill health. “The youth should come forward to participate in the democratic process as it is not only our right but also our duty to participate in the elections by exercising our franchise,” he had said after casting his postal ballot for the first time.

His death was condoled by leaders across the spectrum, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Modi said Negi’s outlook towards democracy will always inspire the country’s youth. “He inspired millions to vote, even before his demise, he voted for Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 through postal ballot on November 2, 2022,” the Election Commission said on Twitter.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar also expressed his deep condolences on the demise of Negi. Earlier, Negi had refused to take the 12-D facility offered by the Election Commission for voters aged 80 years and above to vote from home saying he was capable enough to visit the polling booth. The single phase election for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly will take place on November 12 and the votes will be counted on December 8.

"He inspired millions to vote, even before his demise, he voted for Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 through postal ballot on November 2, 2022," the Election Commission said on Twitter.

CEC visits Negi’s village

CEC Rajiv Kumar visited Shyam Saran Negi’s village Kalpa in Kinnaur district to meet the bereaved family and pay tributes. The CEC urged the voters in Himachal to cast their vote on November 12 as a real tribute to Negi.

