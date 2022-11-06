AAP dares Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to contest MCD polls

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday asked Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to fight MCD elections from any seat against them to prove his popularity in the national capital. “L-G VK Saxena can pick any ward out of the 250 and he’ll see how the public is against him.. If the L-G loses the election, then he must end the drama and submit his resignation,” said AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said. Bhardwaj accused Saxena of an unconstitutional attitude of misusing power without any accountability or responsibility.

“Every other day, L-G VK Saxena, writes baseless letters to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal or his counterpart Bhagwant Mann. He tries to interfere in the works of the Delhi Government by chairing meetings of departments that do not directly come under his jurisdiction,” said the AAP spokesperson.

He added the AAP thinks that now the time is ripe for LG Saxena to actually get a reality check on where he stands on the issues of Delhi. “He should also find out if the people support the kind of obstructive politics that he believes in,” said Bhardwaj.

Notably, the much-awaited elections for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will take place on December 4 and the vote count is due on December 7. The State Election Commission has announced the poll schedule for all 250 wards. Of the 250 wards, 125 will be reserved for women.

The Commission has decided to set up 13,665 poll stations. Bhardwaj also said the respect for Saxena will grow if Saxena manages to win his seat. “We will accept that he is a person who is loved by the peopleand therefore has the authority to make decisions for them. But if he loses the seat, then he should resign on moral grounds,” he added.

