No more ‘woe’man

Narendra Sethi By

UTTARAKHAND: Megha Mall, the 30-year-old founder of the Yuvati Foundation, cites two objectives for her life, “First, to encourage at least 100,000 women to become self-sufficient and self-employed, and second, to permanently eradicate the word “Ablaa” (weak woman) from every woman’s head.”

She said that she has managed to reach out to at least 5,500 women. Megha Mall has transformed into a beacon of hope for women in rural Uttarakhand. Megha said, “When I went to teach at a nearby slum, I discovered something new, even the underprivileged have different points of view towards the education of their kids.”

“One is those who are underprivileged but nevertheless wish to educate their children, and the other is those who, while being resourceful, prevent their children from receiving even the most fundamental education.This unpleasant fact disturbed me,” said Megha.

The spirit of social work, she claimed, “caused such an awakening in me that enhanced my sense of social service, and I joined an NGO away from home.” The primary objective of that NGO, according to Megha, was to promote hygiene and education among children. She said, “I did this work with passion and all my heart, keeping this goal in mind.”

“But after a while, something happened that astonished me. One day, a girl named Rani (name changed), whose father worked as a labourer, came over and informed me that her father often physically abused her,” Megha said.

She added, “The situation did not sit well with anyone. I met Rani’s family and requested the NGO’s employees to investigate the matter further, but no one took our request seriously. When the actual foundation stone for the ‘Yuvti Foundation’ was laid, I realised that the impoverished are prevented from receiving justice because they lacked lawyers.” Megha continued, “The 10-year-old girl described to me her circumstances and the atrocities being committed, but possibly she could not contact the police or other authorities.”

She said, “Her troubling tale caused a storm, and the following day, a new energy and Durga-like force awoke inside of me. On that day, I made the decision to pursue this campaign going forward and, to the best of my ability, to grasp the hands of every victimised kid or young woman in order to secure justice for those who feel marginalised.”

After 2016, Megha, along with her colleagues, gave momentum to the NGO in Dehradun’s Cantt area. Prashant Priyaranjan from Bihar, Sheetal Thapa from Dehradun, who is currently preparing for the UPSC, and Janesh Joshi from Pithoragarh, Kanchan Lakhera, Shantanu, Shivani Thapa, and Dr Jyoti Rai, Anjali Gurung, and Prashant Pradhan, as well as many others joined the team.

Megha, the daughter of Army jawan Vinod Thapa, is married to Naveen Mall, soldier in the Indian Army’s JK Rifles. Megha credits her journey of success to her husband for being instrumental in every social mission of the ‘Yuvti’. On behalf of ‘Yuvti’, Megha’s team took their campaign forward by helping local women and young women in Bagori in Uttarkashi, Ukhimath, Osla, Har-ki-Doon centres of Rudraprayag

The centres of Nelbagi and Chulian villages are run by local social activist Jitendra Singh.Along with these, the main goal of the ‘Yuvti’ has also been to motivate women and young women toward self-reliance, towards self-employment and to stop migration.

Megha on A Mega Mission

Megha, the daughter of Army jawan Vinod Thapa, is married to Naveen Mall, soldier in the Indian Army’s JK Rifles. Megha credits her journey of success to her husband for being instrumental in every social mission of the ‘Yuvti’.

UTTARAKHAND: Megha Mall, the 30-year-old founder of the Yuvati Foundation, cites two objectives for her life, “First, to encourage at least 100,000 women to become self-sufficient and self-employed, and second, to permanently eradicate the word “Ablaa” (weak woman) from every woman’s head.” She said that she has managed to reach out to at least 5,500 women. Megha Mall has transformed into a beacon of hope for women in rural Uttarakhand. Megha said, “When I went to teach at a nearby slum, I discovered something new, even the underprivileged have different points of view towards the education of their kids.” “One is those who are underprivileged but nevertheless wish to educate their children, and the other is those who, while being resourceful, prevent their children from receiving even the most fundamental education.This unpleasant fact disturbed me,” said Megha. The spirit of social work, she claimed, “caused such an awakening in me that enhanced my sense of social service, and I joined an NGO away from home.” The primary objective of that NGO, according to Megha, was to promote hygiene and education among children. She said, “I did this work with passion and all my heart, keeping this goal in mind.” “But after a while, something happened that astonished me. One day, a girl named Rani (name changed), whose father worked as a labourer, came over and informed me that her father often physically abused her,” Megha said. She added, “The situation did not sit well with anyone. I met Rani’s family and requested the NGO’s employees to investigate the matter further, but no one took our request seriously. When the actual foundation stone for the ‘Yuvti Foundation’ was laid, I realised that the impoverished are prevented from receiving justice because they lacked lawyers.” Megha continued, “The 10-year-old girl described to me her circumstances and the atrocities being committed, but possibly she could not contact the police or other authorities.” She said, “Her troubling tale caused a storm, and the following day, a new energy and Durga-like force awoke inside of me. On that day, I made the decision to pursue this campaign going forward and, to the best of my ability, to grasp the hands of every victimised kid or young woman in order to secure justice for those who feel marginalised.” After 2016, Megha, along with her colleagues, gave momentum to the NGO in Dehradun’s Cantt area. Prashant Priyaranjan from Bihar, Sheetal Thapa from Dehradun, who is currently preparing for the UPSC, and Janesh Joshi from Pithoragarh, Kanchan Lakhera, Shantanu, Shivani Thapa, and Dr Jyoti Rai, Anjali Gurung, and Prashant Pradhan, as well as many others joined the team. Megha, the daughter of Army jawan Vinod Thapa, is married to Naveen Mall, soldier in the Indian Army’s JK Rifles. Megha credits her journey of success to her husband for being instrumental in every social mission of the ‘Yuvti’. On behalf of ‘Yuvti’, Megha’s team took their campaign forward by helping local women and young women in Bagori in Uttarkashi, Ukhimath, Osla, Har-ki-Doon centres of Rudraprayag The centres of Nelbagi and Chulian villages are run by local social activist Jitendra Singh.Along with these, the main goal of the ‘Yuvti’ has also been to motivate women and young women toward self-reliance, towards self-employment and to stop migration. Megha on A Mega Mission Megha, the daughter of Army jawan Vinod Thapa, is married to Naveen Mall, soldier in the Indian Army’s JK Rifles. Megha credits her journey of success to her husband for being instrumental in every social mission of the ‘Yuvti’.