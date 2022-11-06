Home The Sunday Standard

Polls on Mulayam, Azam seats on Dec 5

The counting of votes will be conducted on December 8. The results of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections will also be announced the same day.

Published: 06th November 2022 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2022 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections, election

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced by-elections on five assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Bihar and Chhattisgarh and in Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency (UP) simultaneously with the assembly polls in Gujarat. The voting for bypolls to all six seats will take place on December 5. The counting of votes will be conducted on December 8. The results of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections will also be announced the same day.

The Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after the death of Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. He passed away last month following prolonged illness. By-election on Rampur assembly seat in the state was necessitated by disqualification of incumbent Azam Khan, also from the SP, following his conviction and sentencing in a hate speech case from 2019. A Rampur court recently had found Khan guilty of making provocative remarks against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including UP chief minister of UP Yogi Adityanath during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

He was convicted to three years imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 2,000. Following his conviction, the office of UP Assembly Speaker announced his disqualification. The other four assembly seats are Padampur in Odisha, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Kurhani in Bihar and Bhanupratappur (reserved) i n Chhattisgarh. The last date of filing nomination for contesting bypolls is November 17.

The assembly seats in Odisha, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh remain vacant due to the demise of sitting MLAs. The senior BJD leader Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha, a five-time MLA from Padampur, passed away at the age of 64 years on October 3. Bhanwar Lal Sharma, a veteran Congress leader, who represented Sardarshahar assembly constituency for seven times died on October 9.

Congress MLA, who was also the Deputy Assembly Speaker Manoj Singh Mandavi, a prominent tribal face, represented the Maoist-hit Bhanupratappur in Kanker district for three terms. He died on October 16. Bihar RJD MLA Anil Kumar Sahni, representing Kurhani assembly seat, was recently awarded three years in prison for fraudulent withdrawal of money against LTC claims on forged bills during his Rajya Sabha terms hence was disqualified.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission of India by-elections five assembly seats BJP
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp