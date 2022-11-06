Home The Sunday Standard

Robber held after 10 years from Bihar’s Naxal area

On March 8, 2013, Suraj Yadav, who used to work as a domestic help at a house in Kirti Nagar, Delhi, entered the room of his employer with his three associates and threatened her with a knife.

NEW DELHI:  A domestic help, who committed a sensational robbery 10 years back in the national capital, was arrested from Bihar’s Naxalite area, a senior Delhi Police official said on Saturday. The accused, identified as Suraj Yadav (35), soon after the robbery fled from Delhi and went to Pune where he worked as a driver for 7 years.

Furnishing details of the decade-old incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rajesh Deo said on International Women’s Day i.e March 8, 2013, Suraj Yadav, who used to work as a domestic help at a house in Kirti Nagar, Delhi, entered the room of his employer with his three associates and threatened her with a knife.

“The assailants beat the complainant up and then tied her and threw her in a room. Her jewellery and cash was robbed by all the accused persons,” the DCP said. The police registered an FIR under section 394, 397 and 34 of the IPC and began searching the accused persons, however, they kept evading the arrest. In 2018, a local Court declared all four of them as proclaimed offenders.

The Crime Branch received a tip-off on October 30 that all the accused persons, who are still at large, will come to their village for celebrating Chhath Pooja and if a raid is conducted on time, they can be apprehended. Subsequently, a police team was constituted and dispatched to Jamui, Bihar. “The team conducted a raid on the intervening night of October 31-November 1 and one accused Suraj Yadav was nabbed,” the senior official said.

