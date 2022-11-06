Stung by Sukesh claim, AAP says conman will join BJP

Ujwal Jalali By

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said there are rumours that BJP chief JP Nadda will next week induct alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar into the party.

“Fearing a catastrophic defeat in MCD and Gujarat, BJP has done a deal with a thug lodged in Tihar. He will make remarks against CM Arvind Kejriwal and in return, BJP will help him in his case,” said Sisodia wrote on Twitter soon after the latest letter of Chandrashekhar went viral on social media.

The Tihar inmate has once again levelled serious allegations against the AAP and directly attacked Kejriwal. However, the AAP refuted all claims made by the conman and accused the BJP of using a ‘’thug’’ for political mileage.

“Gujarat and Delhi elections are pushing the BJP into a zone of extreme fear and they are relying on a conman like Sukesh Chandrasekhar for mileage,” said AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj. He added, “Chandrasekhar has become the BJP’s star campaigner and the party is fighting these elections with the support of a thug.”

He said that Chandrasekhar took Rs 215 crore from Ranbaxy owners in the name of Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Sukesh Chandrasekhar was in jail back then so it’s obvious that he could not have kept the money. Amit Shah must tell where he has kept that money,” the AAP leader said. AAP MLA Atishi said the BJP is faring poorly in both Gujarat and Delhi MCD elections.

“Following the failure of the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation, Income Tax, L-G, and Delhi Police, the BJP has turned to the country’s biggest conman for help against the AAP,” she said. She further said that Chandrasekhar is expected to be released from prison before the Gujarat and MCD elections and join BJP. The BJP is scared of losing the Gujarat Assembly and the MCD polls, so they are making baseless allegations against the AAP every day, she alleged.

SUKESH TOOK MONEY FROM RANBAXY OWNERS: AAP

The AAP refuted all claims made by the conman and accused the BJP of using a ‘’thug’’ for political mileage. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said Gujarat and Delhi elections are pushing the BJP into a zone of extreme fear and they are relying on Sukesh for mileage. He said that Chandrasekhar took Rs 215 crore from Ranbaxy owners in the name of Home Minister Amit Shah.

