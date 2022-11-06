Youth murders grandmother over property issue, two held in Tamil Nadu

Express News Service By

PERAMBALUR: A 70-year-old woman here was allegedly murdered by her 26-year-old grandson and his friends over a property dispute, on Friday night. The grandson and one of his friends who were allegedly involved in the crime have been arrested while a search is on for two others.

According to sources, R Janaki, 70, of Nochiyam has three daughters and a son, who are all married. Her husband Renganathan passed away several years ago. Janaki’s second daughter, Shakuntala, resides in Mela Usennagaram and has a son, Manimaran (26), who worked as a driver.

Janaki recently divided her property into five shares and keeping one share for herself, gave the remaining to her children. Manimaran, however, got into frequent quarrels with Janaki alleging that she cheated his mother by giving a lesser share and demanding more.

On Friday morning, Manimaran and Janaki again broke out into a quarrel. She continued to refuse to part with her share. Later that night, Manimaran and his friends entered Janaki’s house and attacked her with weapons, leaving her with severe injuries. They then fled, sources said.

