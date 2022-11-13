Home The Sunday Standard

Andhra Pradesh: PM Modi lays stone for projects worth Rs 10,500 crore

Inaugurates road & rail projects for connectivity to Vizag port under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan

Published: 13th November 2022 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2022 09:30 AM

PM Modi and AP CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. (Photo | Express)

VISAKHAPATNAM : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple projects worth over Rs 10,500 crore in Visakhapatnam. Addressing a mammoth public meeting attended by nearly two lakh people from North Andhra districts, the Prime Minister said these projects will serve as a medium to achieve the hopes and aspirations of Visakhapatnam and Andhra Pradesh by opening up new dimensions in infrastructure, ease of living and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Modi, who commenced his speech greeting the gathering in Telugu, recalling his recent visit to the state for 125th birth anniversary celebrations of revolutionary freedom fight Aluri Sitarama Raju, described Visakhapatnam as a special city with an extremely rich tradition of trade and commerce He cited the projects for which he laid foundation stone and dedicated which include 6-lane roads in the proposed economic corridor project, a separate road for port connectivity, the modernisation  of Visakhapatnam railway station and the construction of the state-of-the-art fishing harbour as an example to make his point on development.

The Prime Minister credited this integrated view of development to PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan and remarked that it has not only accelerated the pace of infrastructure construction but has also reduced the cost of projects. “Multi-modal transport system is the future of every city and Visakhapatnam has taken a step in this direction”, he added.

He said that Andhra Pradesh and its coastal regions will move ahead in this race of development with new momentum and energy.

Modi said at the time, when every nation is facing crisis, be it of essential commodities or energy crisis, India wrote a new India wrote a new chapter of development in these difficult times. “India has become the centre of hope for the entire world,” he said. This is made possible only because of the fact that “India is working while keeping the aspiration and needs of its citizens. Every policy and decision is for making the life of the common citizen better,”  he asserted.

The Prime Minister referred to the PLI scheme, GST, IBC, and National Infrastructure pipeline as the cause of increased investment in India. At the same time, he said, schemes for the welfare of the poor are being expanded.

AP govt’s relationship with Centre beyond politics: Jagan

In utter contrast to Telangana, there was visible bonhomie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the former’s visit to the city on Saturday. Addressing an impressive gathering with the Prime Minister on the stage, the Chief Minister asserted, “We have no agenda other than the State’s interests and its development. And, there will be none in the future. Our relationship with the Centre is beyond politics and so is our relationship with the Prime Minister.”

