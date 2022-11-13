Centre let Telangana down: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy to Modi

Express News Service By

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that the Congress would fight for the implementation of promises made Telangana by the Centre under the AP Reorganisation Act 2014 in the coming winter session of Parliament. In an open letter addressed to PM Narendra Modi, the TPCC chief said that the Union government let down Telangana on various fronts including agriculture. It failed to fulfil its promise to set up a turmeric board in Nizamabad district, he alleged.

Slamming Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not ‘mounting’ pressure on the Centre on pending promises, Revanth said that the former was passing time by igniting differences among various quarters. “It is your bounden duty to implement the Acts passed in Parliament and fulfil the promises,” Revanth said.

Listing out the unfulfilled promises, Revanth said that the Bayyaram steel plant, Khazipet coach factory, ITIR projects would have provided employment to thousands of people, but these projects were forgotten. He added that tribal university, 4000 MW plant at NTPC, IIT, IIM, agriculture varsity, IIIT, and JNV remained mere empty promises.

“BJP promised to sanction a turmeric board in Nizamabad if its candidate won in the Lok Sabha election,” said Revanth.

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that the Congress would fight for the implementation of promises made Telangana by the Centre under the AP Reorganisation Act 2014 in the coming winter session of Parliament. In an open letter addressed to PM Narendra Modi, the TPCC chief said that the Union government let down Telangana on various fronts including agriculture. It failed to fulfil its promise to set up a turmeric board in Nizamabad district, he alleged. Slamming Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not ‘mounting’ pressure on the Centre on pending promises, Revanth said that the former was passing time by igniting differences among various quarters. “It is your bounden duty to implement the Acts passed in Parliament and fulfil the promises,” Revanth said. Listing out the unfulfilled promises, Revanth said that the Bayyaram steel plant, Khazipet coach factory, ITIR projects would have provided employment to thousands of people, but these projects were forgotten. He added that tribal university, 4000 MW plant at NTPC, IIT, IIM, agriculture varsity, IIIT, and JNV remained mere empty promises. “BJP promised to sanction a turmeric board in Nizamabad if its candidate won in the Lok Sabha election,” said Revanth.