Home The Sunday Standard

Fodder for BJP as Congress struggles to douse fires in party

Speaker mum on fate of 90 MLAs who ‘quit’ during drama over Gehlot shifting to Delhi; BJP insists resignations be accepted

Published: 13th November 2022 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2022 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)

JAIPUR: Suspense continues over the future of over 90 pro-CM Ashok Gehlot MLAs who had resigned on September 25 to pressure the Congress high command not to change the CM in the state. After boycotting the legislature party meeting in Jaipur that day, the MLAs had met at cabinet minister Shanti Dhariwal’s residence.

Ever since, the BJP has been demanding that the Assembly Speaker accept those MLAs’ resignation, but there is no response. In media interactions, Speaker CP Joshi has kept quiet on the issue. In a press conference called by Joshi about the museum being built within the Assembly premises on Friday, Joshi was evasive about MLAs’ resignation, saying the presser was called only for museum’s inauguration.

The internal politics of the state Congress came to a boil following Gehlot’s projection as the Gandhi family candidate for the post of party chief. The party appointed two observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken to get the opinion of the legislators for the selection of the new CM.

While in Jaipur on September 25, the two found that more than 90 MLAs from the Gehlot faction boycotted the CLP meeting. Gehlot had to go to Delhi and publicly apologize to Sonia Gandhi, and refused to contest the election for the top party post. The party issued notices to three pro-Gehlot leaders -- Mahesh Joshi, Shanti Dhariwal and Dharmendra Rathore -- but nothing is known about the action taken vis-a-vis the response of the three leaders.

During his visit to the Tanot Mata temple in Jaisalmer, Gehlot had told reporters: “It has been our tradition that whenever the CLP meets during elections or for the selection of a CM, a one-line proposal is passed that we are giving the right (to make the decision) to the Congress president. I believe this will happen.”

The decision to empower the high command to take a call essentially meant agreeing to its probable decision to go with Sachin Pilot – something unacceptable to Gehlot loyalists, who pointed out Pilot’s rebellion and are also insecure about their position in the government if Pilot took over.

After the high drama ended, A BJP delegation had given a memorandum to Speaker Joshi on October 18 on the resignation of the MLAs and also indicated that the party would meet the Governor soon. Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore threatened to go to court. The political buzz is that the matter would be consigned to cold storage with party celebrations being planned for the fourth anniversary of the Gehlot government and Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP congress Ashok Gehlot
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp