Ghaggar flooding: SC pulls up Punjab & Haryana

Expressing displeasure for the state’s omission to abide by court’s directions issued on August 17, 2022, the bench directed for presence of Chief Secretaries of both these States on November 15.

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court recently pulled up the States of Punjab and Haryana for its failure to tackle the problem of overflooding of Ghaggar Basin which affects more than 25 villages every year despite its specific directions.

Previously, the bench had asked the state governments to act and take measures recommended by CWPRS, Pune and also conduct periodical meetings every four weeks with concerned stakeholders to discuss the progress on implementing the recommendations. The bench had also directed Ghaggar Standing Committee to send a report after receiving all further information from the concerned States on implementation of the recommendations every three months to the Central Water Commission and in turn the Central Water Commission.

Terming the dereliction of the states as “unfortunate”, a bench of Justices MR Shah and MM Sundresh said, “It is very unfortunate that despite the aforesaid specific directions, the respective states have not responded in true spirit. Though, of course, the State of Haryana has submitted one report, which is not satisfactory at all. The State of Punjab has not even bothered to file the Status Report. This is how the concerned States are serious in tackling the problem of overflooding of Ghaggar basin. There is no respect of the Supreme Court’s order so far as the States of Punjab and Haryana are concerned.”

Expressing displeasure for the state’s omission to abide by court’s directions issued on August 17, 2022, the bench directed for presence of Chief Secretaries of both these States on November 15, 2022.  The court’s order came in a plea filed by Nagar Panchayat Moonak and others highlighting the problem of over-flooding in Ghaggar Basin which was causing detriment to 25 villages in Punjab and Haryana.

