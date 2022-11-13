Home The Sunday Standard

Halting screening of ‘Har Har Mahadeo’ movie: Ex-NCP minister Jitendra Awhad, 11 others get bail

The sessions judge, however, sent Awhad to two weeks of judicial custody, following which a bail application was submitted by Awhad’s lawyer.

MUMBAI: Former NCP minister Jitendra Awhad and 11 others, were granted bail by the Thane Sessions Court a day after they were arrested by the Thane police for halting the screening of ‘Har Har Mahadeo’ movie for wrong and false depiction of Chhatrapati Maharaj history and forcing the audience to leave the cinema hall.

The court on the condition that they would not interfere with the case and will cooperate with the police, granted them bail on a bond of Rs 15,000.The 12 including, Awhad were produced, on Friday, before the Thane Sessions Court judge and the police sought a week-long custody. The prosecution also said that Awhad is an influential leader and could interfere in the police investigation if released.

The sessions judge, however, sent Awhad to two weeks of judicial custody, following which a bail application was submitted by Awhad’s lawyer. The plea was heard on Saturday post lunch and the bail was granted to Awhad and others after submitting a bail bond of Rs 15,000. Several supporters of Awhad, burst firecrackers outside the Vartak Nagar police station where Awhad had been placed under arrest.

