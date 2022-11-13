Home The Sunday Standard

India, ASEAN to enhance anti-terror cooperation

This also marks the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-India relations and is being celebrated as the ASEAN-India Friendship Year.

Published: 13th November 2022 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2022 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Jagdeep Dhankar-ASEAN-India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar speaks during the 19th ASEAN-India Summit, at Sokha Hotel in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: India and ASEAN countries will enhance cooperation against terrorism, read a joint statement during the 19th ASEAN-India Summit in Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia, on Saturday. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar is attending the Summit along with External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar. This also marks the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-India relations and is being celebrated as the ASEAN-India Friendship Year.

Upgrading the ties to a ‘comprehensive and strategic partnership’, the statement on anti-terrorism elaborated on enhanced cooperation against terrorism and transnational crimes including international economic crimes and money laundering, cybercrime, drugs, and human trafficking, and arms smuggling. In his opening remarks, Dhankar said, “India places great value on ASEAN as an important pillar of regional, multilateral global order.”

He emphasized on improving connectivity which would lead to enhanced trade and cooperation. They vowed to enhance cooperation in transport and connectivity in land, air and maritime domains, including through the early completion and operationalisation of the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway while looking forward to its eastward extension to Lao PDR, Cambodia and Viet Nam. Exploring synergies between the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity 2025, and India’s connectivity initiatives under its Act East to strengthen regional connectivity,’’ said the joint statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ASEAN-India Summit
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp