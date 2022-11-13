India, ASEAN to enhance anti-terror cooperation

Yeshi Seli By

NEW DELHI: India and ASEAN countries will enhance cooperation against terrorism, read a joint statement during the 19th ASEAN-India Summit in Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia, on Saturday. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar is attending the Summit along with External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar. This also marks the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-India relations and is being celebrated as the ASEAN-India Friendship Year.

Upgrading the ties to a ‘comprehensive and strategic partnership’, the statement on anti-terrorism elaborated on enhanced cooperation against terrorism and transnational crimes including international economic crimes and money laundering, cybercrime, drugs, and human trafficking, and arms smuggling. In his opening remarks, Dhankar said, “India places great value on ASEAN as an important pillar of regional, multilateral global order.”

He emphasized on improving connectivity which would lead to enhanced trade and cooperation. They vowed to enhance cooperation in transport and connectivity in land, air and maritime domains, including through the early completion and operationalisation of the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway while looking forward to its eastward extension to Lao PDR, Cambodia and Viet Nam. Exploring synergies between the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity 2025, and India’s connectivity initiatives under its Act East to strengthen regional connectivity,’’ said the joint statement.

