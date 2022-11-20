Home The Sunday Standard

After bypoll win, Left hopes for larger share of pie

After Munugode, the CPI and CPM parties have become active.

Published: 20th November 2022 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2022 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Munugode bypoll

TRS’ Munugode bypoll candidate K Prabhakar Reddy seeks blessings of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo | EPS)

HYDERABAD: After the communist-backed TRS candidate, K Prabhakar Reddy won the Munugode by-election recently, the Left party activists have become more aggressive, trying to become more visible by taking up agitations on issues that concern people.

The comrades believe that without their support, the TRS would not have won the seat. They are convinced that their voters supported the pink party. The two parties took the decision to back the TRS candidate because it is their policy to make every possible attempt to keep the BJP at bay.

After Munugode, the CPI and CPM parties have become active. They gave a protest call against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Telangana to inaugurate Ramagundam Fertilizer and Chemicals Limited a week ago. CPI State secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao went to Ramagundam and tried to stage a protest but the police detained him.

Both parties called their frontal organisations to stage protests wearing black badges in Singareni Coal mines in Godavarikhani, Mancherial, and other places during the Prime Minister programme. At the same time, the ruling TRS took up protests against the Prime Minister’s tour and demanded that the Centre fulfil the promises made by it for Telangana.

The CPI targeted Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in connection with pending bills, even after they were passed by the Telangana Assembly. The comrades alleged that Tamilisai was acting more like a BJP activist than a Governor and demanded that she leave Telangana immediately. The leaders warned her of agitation if she did not give her assent to the Universities’ Common Recruitment Board bill.

At the recent TRS State executive meeting, Chief Minister and TRS party president K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the party would travel along with both communist parties to rid the nation of the BJP. The two parties are focusing more on erstwhile Khammam, Nalgonda, Warangal, and Karimnagar districts to prepare their cadre for the ensuing Assembly elections. They have decided to strengthen the cadre and are expecting to get a good number of seats as part of an alliance with TRS. They hope that they might be able to make their voice heard in the Assembly as they do not have even a single member in either the Assembly or the Council.

CPI-CPM STEP UP STIR AGAINST COAL MINES
