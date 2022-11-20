Home The Sunday Standard

Bihar minister, Centre trade charges over availability of fertilizer in state

Contending that Mandaviya’s claim on the availability of fertilizer was wrong, Sarvjeet said that he had online discussions with 1,800 farmers.

Published: 20th November 2022 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2022 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers sprinkle fertilizer on a wheat field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. (File | Reuters)

Representational Image (File | Reuters)

PATNA: Amid a scarcity of fertilizer in the state, the Bihar government has accused the Centre of not allotting it its full quota, a charge that has been denied by Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya. Bihar Agriculture Minister Kumar Sarvjeet accused the Centre of discriminating against the state with an intention to dent the image of the Nitish Kumar government among the farmers. On the other hand, Mandaviya on Friday tweeted that there is no fertilizer crisis in the country.

Sarvjeet also held a meeting with the department officers to review the shortage of fertilizer, during which he took details of allotment and the actual delivery of fertilizer from the Centre till November 18.“We are facing a crisis of urea as Bihar has received only 37% of the quota from the Centre,” he said. “Bihar requires 2.55 lakh metric tonnes of urea till December 15 but there is no guarantee that the Centre would provide the remaining 63% of urea in the next 15-20 days,” he added. Bihar has received only 70% of the allotted 1,22,300 metric tonnes of DAP from the Centre while it should have been allotted at least 90% of the quota, Sarvjeet said.

Contending that Mandaviya’s claim on the availability of fertilizer was wrong, Sarvjeet said that he had online discussions with 1,800 farmers. He stressed that delay in the allotment of fertilizer would encourage black marketing as even authorised dealers would start selling fertilizer at the market price. He alleged that Bihar faced scarcity of fertilizer even during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly poll as the neighbouring state was given it in surplus by the Centre.

Meanwhile, farmers are venting their ire over the issue by indulging in vandalism across the state. During his visit to Bihar in September, Union Minister of State for Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba had accused the Nitish government of creating an artificial crisis despite regular supply from the Centre. BJP OBC Morcha national general secretary Nikhil Anand echoed similar views on the issue, saying that there was sufficient stock to meet the requirement for the rabi season 2022-23.

“The Union government is allocating fertilizer as per the requirement of the sates. Once the consignment is allocated, it’s the responsibility of the state government to ensure proper availability of minerals to the farmers,” he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar fertilizer Mansukh Mandaviya
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp