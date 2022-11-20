Chandigarh Diary

Home The Sunday Standard

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Ropar, Dinesh Chadha, donned the cap of the good samaritan recently while he was on his way from Ropar to Nurpur Bedi.

Published: 20th November 2022

Ropar MLA rushes injured couple to hosp
Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Ropar, Dinesh Chadha, donned the cap of the good samaritan recently while he was on his way from Ropar to Nurpur Bedi. Chadha saved a couple’s life as they lay injured on the road after an accident. The couple was travelling on a two-wheeler and was hit by a car. The legislator, upon seeing the injured couple lying on the road, stopped his vehicle and took them in his own car to the Ropar Civil Hospital. Chadha had called for an ambulance but as it was taking time to reach the spot, he decided to take the duo to the hospital in his own car. Meanwhile, he took a lift from a passerby and proceeded towards his destination. 

Punjab min holds eye check-up camp in Gujarat
During her recent trip to poll-bound Gujarat to campaign for her party’s candidates, Punjab Social Justice and Empowerment, Social Security and Women and Child Development Minister Dr Baljit Kaur, who is an eye surgeon as well, conducted a free eye check-up camp for the electorate. In a Facebook post  about her visit to Gujarat, Kaur wrote, “Took Kejriwal’s thinking to villages of Gujarat. The hardworking workers of Aam Aadmi Party in Malout reached every house.’’ Kaur had earlier organised a similar eye check-up camp during her own election campaign as well to establish personal rapport with people.

Bhullar promotes sports in constituency  
Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev earlier this month, visited the sports stadium in Patti. He lit candles, played football with children and also performed yoga. As Patti is also his constituency, Bhullar aims to bring awareness and participation among the citizens in sports and fitness activities. Bhullar is also the state’s transport minister, and has been at the forefront in trying to curb pollution levels in Punjab. Thousands of vehicles have been blacklisted as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court.

Harpreet Bajwa
Our correspondent in Chandigarh
hsbajwa73@gmail.com

