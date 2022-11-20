Delhi PFI chief, three others named in ED chargesheet 

Amit Mukherjee By

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet against the Delhi PFI, its president Pervez Ahmed and three others, for allegedly laundering money originating from various locations including foreign destinations and using it for illegal activities during the Delhi riots.

The nearly 125-page chargesheet was filed at the court of special Judge Shailendra Malik by ED counsel NK Matta and Mohammad Faizan Khan on Saturday at the Patiala House court premise. The others who have been named in the chargesheet are Mohammad Illias, PFI’s Delhi unit general secretary and Abdul Muqeet office secretary. All three are at present in the judicial custody.

The ED has alleged in the chargesheet that the accused persons were instrumental in collecting funds by donations, hawala transactions and banking channels, which were used for unlawful activities and commission of scheduled offences.

The ED also claimed to have stumbled upon records of foreign transfers of funds through an illegal clandestine channel under a conspiracy hatched by the PFI office-bearers over several years. During the searches conducted on the people, the agency recovered evidence of bogus cash receipts, donations and bank transfers. The ED claimed that the accused had denied any association with PFI but later confessed to be involved in fund raising for the organisation.

