Puri launches Toilet 2.0 drive for urban areas

The World Toilet Day Event was preceded by three days of intensive capacity development workshops. 

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on Saturday launched the ‘Toilets 2.0’ campaign on the occasion of World Toilet Day 2022 to transform public and community toilets in urban India through collective action involving citizens and Urban Local Bodies.

Launching the campaign, the Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, in Bengaluru, said, “India is set to go beyond the ‘open defecation free’ (ODF) narrative. Clean and safe public restrooms and public spaces will improve the experience and quality of public life and that is why I am delighted to launch the Toilets 2.0 campaign2.”

He expressed confidence that all stakeholders would act together to make the campaign a resounding success. Addressing the inaugural session, secretary (MoHUA) Manoj Joshi reminded the participants that the sanitation journey is a continuous one and requires institutional solutions.

The Joint Secretary, MoHUA, Roopa Mishra stated that the campaign would energise and bring the state's cities and citizens together to take forward our rich sanitation legacy that will script the Toilets 2.0 journey of India. The World Toilet Day Event was preceded by three days of intensive capacity development workshops. 

