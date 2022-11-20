Home The Sunday Standard

Uproar over AAP neta’s massage video in jail

The ED had said that Jain was being allowed to meet people, including other accused, beyond permissible hours.

Published: 20th November 2022 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2022 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

AAP minister Satyendra Jain receives massage inside Tihar jail

CCTV footage of AAP minister Satyendra Jain receiving massage inside Tihar jail goes viral. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

NEW DELHI:  Over to Delhi’s massage politics, a few days before its civic body goes to the polls. The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday found itself on the mat after a purported video of jailed Delhi minister Satyendra Jain receiving VIP treatment inside the Tihar jail went viral.

The CCTV footage doing the rounds showed Jain lying in his bed, reading some papers while another man sitting next to him was massaging him. In his cell, a dozen bottles of mineral water could also be seen along with an LED.

Tihar Jail is run by the Department of Delhi Prisons which comes under the Delhi government. Jain was arrested on May 30 by the Enforcement Directorate on charges of money laundering. The ED has accused Jain of getting special treatment inside the jail. In a recent report before a city court, the ED said Jain was being given “special treatment” inside the prison.

The ED had said that Jain was being allowed to meet people, including other accused, beyond permissible hours. As per ED, the jail superintendent met Jain every day to enquire about his well-being in violation of the jail rules. In October, the home ministry sought a report from chief secretary Naresh Kumar over allegations that Jain was getting VIP treatment in connivance with jail authorities.

BJP, AAP TRADE CHARGES

The BJP slammed the AAP, saying the clip offered proof of what ED has alleged, while the AAP said Satyendra Jain was receiving physiotherapy after undergoing spine injury treatment.

The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
