Uttarakhand: Prisoners released during Covid yet to return

A total of 198 prisoners were released on personal bonds for 30 days on the first day in various jails of the state following the SC order.

Published: 20th November 2022 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2022 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

jail prison

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

DEHRADUN: Released on parole during the Covid-19 pandemic, many undertrials and convicts have failed to report back to their jails. These prisoners were released on humanitarian grounds during the pandemic and their disappearance has now become a matter of concern. At least 84 of the 198 prisoners released from state jails are yet to return.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Prisons) Dadhi Ram told this daily, “In a clear view of an order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, all such undertrials that were released on parole during the pandemic should not be forced to surrender”.

“A total of 198 prisoners were released on personal bonds for 30 days on the first day in various jails of the state following the SC order. The court then extended the period twice more, totalling 90 days. After this, the prisoners were supposed to return on their own but 84 have still not returned,” Ram said, adding that prisoners sentenced to less than seven years in jail were released to follow social distancing norms.

Those lodged in heinous criminal and economic offences were not included. Referring to the SC guidelines, Ram said, “Being bound by the guidelines, we have not yet started any proceedings to forcibly bring them back.” 

