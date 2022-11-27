Need to bolster India as mother of democracy: PM Modi

Shruti Kakkar By

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Constitution Day urged for further strengthening the identity of India as the mother of democracy. The Constitution Day is celebrated every year on 26th November to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

Speaking at the Constitution Day event organised by the Supreme Court on Saturday he added that be it individuals or institutions, our duties are our first priority.

Laying emphasis on the nation completing 75 years of Independence, Modi while terming Amrit Kaal as ‘Kartavya Kaal’ said that our duty as the country embarks on journey for the next 25 years of development should be first and foremost towards the nation as our country. Underling that country can attain new heights of development by following one’s “kartavya path” he said, “The Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal is the time for duty towards the country.”

Informing that India will attain the G20 Presidency in a week’s time, Modi laid emphasis on the need to promote prestige and reputation of the country in the world as a team. “It is our collective responsibility”, he added, “The identity of India as the mother of democracy needs to be further strengthened.

Underlining youth centric spirit, Modi stressed on the need to make the youth aware about the Constitution of India for better understanding of topics such as Equality and Empowerment. PM Modi recalled the time when our Constitution was being drafted and the circumstances that stood before the country. He said, “What happened in the debates of the Constituent Assembly at that time, our youth should be aware of all these topics.” Highlighting the role played by women members of the Constituent Assembly such as Dakshayani Velayudhan Durgabai Deshmukh, Hansa Mehta and Rajkumari Amrit Kaur and other women members, the PM lamented that their significant contribution towards the nation is rarely discussed.

‘CONSTITUTION FACES EXISTENTIAL CRISIS’

New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack against the BJP government, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the Constitution, which has successfully stood the test of time for over seven decades, faces an existential crisis for the spirit behind its text. “This crisis finds its roots in the RSS’s ever-expanding reach within state institutions and the electoral (and by extension judicial) legitimacy of its ideology, with the BJP being in power since 2014. The government has completely surrendered itself and its institutions to the diktats of the RSS, an outfit that pushes hateful propaganda under the garb of social service,” he said.

