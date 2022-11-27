Home The Sunday Standard

Need to bolster India as mother of democracy: PM Modi

The Constitution Day is celebrated every year on 26th November to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

Published: 27th November 2022 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Justice of India Justice D Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court in New Delhi on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Justice of India Justice D Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo| PTI)

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Constitution Day urged for further strengthening the identity of India as the mother of democracy. The Constitution Day is celebrated every year on 26th November to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

Speaking at the Constitution Day event organised by the Supreme Court on Saturday he added that be it individuals or institutions, our duties are our first priority.

Laying emphasis on the nation completing 75 years of Independence, Modi while terming Amrit Kaal as ‘Kartavya Kaal’ said that our duty as the country embarks on journey for the next 25 years of development should be first and foremost towards the nation as our country. Underling that country can attain new heights of development by following one’s “kartavya path” he said, “The Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal is the time for duty towards the country.”

Informing that India will attain the G20 Presidency in a week’s time, Modi laid emphasis on the need to promote prestige and reputation of the country in the world as a team. “It is our collective responsibility”, he added, “The identity of India as the mother of democracy needs to be further strengthened.

Underlining youth centric spirit, Modi stressed on the need to make the youth aware about the Constitution of India for better understanding of topics such as Equality and Empowerment. PM Modi recalled the time when our Constitution was being drafted and the circumstances that stood before the country. He said, “What happened in the debates of the Constituent Assembly at that time, our youth should be aware of all these topics.” Highlighting the role played by women members of the Constituent Assembly such as Dakshayani Velayudhan Durgabai Deshmukh, Hansa Mehta and Rajkumari Amrit Kaur and other women members, the PM lamented that their significant contribution towards the nation is rarely discussed.

‘CONSTITUTION FACES EXISTENTIAL CRISIS’
New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack against the BJP government, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the Constitution, which has successfully stood the test of time for over seven decades, faces an existential crisis for the spirit behind its text. “This crisis finds its roots in the RSS’s ever-expanding reach within state institutions and the electoral (and by extension judicial) legitimacy of its ideology, with the BJP being in power since 2014. The government has completely surrendered itself and its institutions to the diktats of the RSS, an outfit that pushes hateful propaganda under the garb of social service,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Modi The Constitution Day Narendra Modi
India Matters
Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Employees held a barefoot march in Jammu (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri Pandits hold barefoot march in Jammu, demand to ensure their 'Right to Life'
Indian Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, his wife and BJP candidate Rivaba jadeja, (L), and his sister & Congress leader Naynaba Jadeja, (R). (File Photo)
Gujarat polls: Battle of Jadejas features cricketer brother, sister bat for different parties
Women attending the coastal protest led by Latin Church at a makeshift tent erected near the gate of Vizhijam port at Mulloor in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Police register cases against Latin Catholic archbishop, other senior clergymen in Vizhinjam violence
CII chief Sanjiv Bajaj. (Photo | Sanjiv Bajaj Twitter)
CII urges RBI to moderate pace of interest rates hikes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp