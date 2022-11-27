Pro-Pak slogan: BJP leader booked for posting 'fabricated' video of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Express News Service By

BHOPAL: Hours after the ruling BJP alleged that Pakistan Zindabad slogans were shouted during Rahul Gandhi’s ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh, a case was registered in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh, against a senior MP BJP leader for posting the “fabricated” video of the Yatra.

The case was registered on Friday late night under IPC Sections, 153-A, 504, 505(1), 505(2) and 120-B against MP BJP state media in-charge Lokendra Parashar on the complaint of local Congress leader Amit Kumar Mishra at DD Nagar police station of Chhattisgarh capital Raipur.

The complainant Congress leader, in his complaint, alleged that the MP BJP leader posted a fabricated video (of the Yatra) to provoke and mislead people. Earlier, on Friday morning, controversy had erupted on the third day of former Congress president’s Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh, with the ruling BJP leaders alleging that ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans were shouted.



