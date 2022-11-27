Punjab farmers back in protest mode, march to Raj Bhavan with old demands

Home The Sunday Standard

Farmers under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee protest against the Central government in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo| PTI)

NEW DELHI: Thousands of farmers from Punjab owing allegiance to 33 unions marched from Mohali towards Punjab Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh to submit a memorandum of their demands but were stopped on the Punjab-Chandigarh border, on Saturday.

Similarly farmers from 15 farmer unions of Haryana marched towards Haryana Raj Bhavan from Panchkula and were stopped at the Chandigarh-Haryana border. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) had called for a countrywide march on the second anniversary of the farm agitation against the union government. 

The farmers marched under the banner of SKM from Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Mohali towards Punjab Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh to submit a memorandum of their demands but were stopped at Chandigarh border from where their representatives were taken to meet Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Senior SKM leader and BKU (Lakhowal) General Secretary, Harinder Singh Lakhowal said, “We have made seven demands in the memorandum which we gave to the governor and he assured us that tomorrow he will send it to president for recommendation. Our demands included guarantee law on minimum support price (MSP) with C2+50 per cent formula. Wave or remission of farm loans, withdrawal of Electricity Amendment Bill 2022,  action against main conspirator of Lakhimpur Khiri incident, arrest and dismissal from the cabinet of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni and immediate release of the four arrested farmers implicated in a false case.’’

Senior SKM leader Darshan Pal said the next SKM meeting is on December 8 in Karnal, Haryana, in which the next phase of the movement would be decided. Pal appealed to the farmers to come forward to play a leading role.

