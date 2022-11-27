Home The Sunday Standard

Rift in Bengal BJP: Pro-CAA rally fails to draw state party leaders

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had strongly opposed the contentious act and had recently reiterated that her government would not allow CAA in Bengal.

Published: 27th November 2022 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

CAA

Image used for representational purpose only.

NEW DELHI: The delay in implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a promise that the BJP had made ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections to woo the Matua electorates, a Hindu religious sect infiltrated from Bangladesh, has caused major rift in the state party camp. 

A section of BJP leaders organised a rally on CAA on Saturday at Thakurnagar in North 24 Paraganas, inviting local MP and Union Minister Shantanu Thakur and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, keeping aside the party’s state president Sukanta Majumdar and general secretary (organisation) Amitabha Chakrabarty. BJP’s Bongaon organisational district president Rampada Das was also not invited. 

Party heavyweights like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah had promised the implementation of the CAA in both the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the 2021 Assembly polls eyeing the vote-bank of Matuas who are deciding factors in at least 30 Assembly seats out of 294 in the state. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had strongly opposed the contentious act and had recently reiterated that her government would not allow CAA in Bengal.

Adhikari warned Mamata Banerjee. “Implementing CAA is just a matter of time. The chief minister of the state incited violent movement against CAA. She instigated a particular community. CAA does not talk about snatching anyone’s citizenship. It talks about citizenship of those who had to flee here because of religious persecution. I am announcing it today and request the chief minister to listen that CAA will be implemented,’’ he said.

Thakur said CAA could not be implemented because of CM’s opposition. “We raised demands for CAA repeatedly but the CM opposed it. When Modiji promised, we know CAA will be implemented in Bengal,’’ he said. The MP, however, did not make it clear whether the act will be implemented before the next year’s panchayat polls. 

Discontent among the saffron camp’s elected representatives from Matua strongholds first surfaced in December last year over the issue of appointing organisational district presidents of the party after Majumdar’s elevation as the state president.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CAA Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 Lok Sabha elections BJP
India Matters
Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Employees held a barefoot march in Jammu (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri Pandits hold barefoot march in Jammu, demand to ensure their 'Right to Life'
Indian Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, his wife and BJP candidate Rivaba jadeja, (L), and his sister & Congress leader Naynaba Jadeja, (R). (File Photo)
Gujarat polls: Battle of Jadejas features cricketer brother, sister bat for different parties
Women attending the coastal protest led by Latin Church at a makeshift tent erected near the gate of Vizhijam port at Mulloor in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Police register cases against Latin Catholic archbishop, other senior clergymen in Vizhinjam violence
CII chief Sanjiv Bajaj. (Photo | Sanjiv Bajaj Twitter)
CII urges RBI to moderate pace of interest rates hikes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp