Shraddha murder: Aaftab sent to 13-day judicial custody, will be shifted to Tihar

NEW DELHI: Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner, was sent to 13-day judicial custody on Saturday. He was produced before Saket Court through video conferencing, and will be shifted to Tihar Jail. Shraddha Walkar, 27, was allegedly killed by Aaftab on May 18, her body chopped into pieces and disposed of at different locations in and around Delhi.

Special Commissioner of Police Sagar Preet Hooda said legal process has been initiated for Aaftab’s appearance for further proceedings in the polygraph test. The tests started on Tuesday during which preliminary information was sought from him.

The main polygraph test, in which a questionnaire prepared by the Delhi Police was used, began on Thursday. As per sources, the investigators are unsatisfied with the outcome and another session may take place. Aaftab was calm while answering almost every query, they said. “On some pertinent queries, he keeps silent,” sources said, adding that the investigators feel that he is comfortably lying. Earlier on Saturday, Aaftab underwent some medical tests at Dr Ambedkar Hospital.

