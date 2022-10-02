BJP eyes to cash PFI ban for Kerala poll gain

Pareetha Nair By

NEW DELHI: The Central government’s decision to ban the Popular Front (PFI) and several of its affiliates seems to have come as a blessing for the state unit of the BJP in Kerala. The party may try to gain control of the political narrative in the state. The state, which has been a challenge to the party, also has a record of persistently defying the BJP juggernaut even when the Modi wave swept the nation in previous elections.

Ban on PFI has been a long-pending demand of the BJP and RSS, especially because the Islamist outfit originated in the state. The party has also taken up the PFI ban as its latest weapon to attack the ruling CPI (M) government for its ‘alleged appeasement’ of the radical outfit. The recent remarks of BJP president J P Nadda during his visit to the state that ‘Kerala is a hotbed of terrorism’ has also invigorated the party cadre.

The party also hopes that the ba of PFI may help it to make inroads into the minority Christian community.

A leader points out that Nadda’s meetings with church leaders of Kottayam and Changanassery archdioceses of the Catholic Church should be read in this context. “It illustrates the party’s recalibrated efforts to set targets for 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

Though the BJP’s attempt to woo the Christian Community in the 2021 Assembly elections did not bear fruit, a senior party leader told this newspaper that BJP would use the PFI ban to get closer to the community. “A section of the Christians is at odds with the Muslim community as they believe that through love jihad, they are converting Christian girls to Islam. The church leaders are happy with the crackdown on Islamist outfits,” said the leader. However, political analyst J Prabhash said that the PFI ban wouldn’t improve the fortune of the BJP as much as the party believes.

“The BJP feels that it can mobilise Christian votes by ‘othering’ the Muslims. It will only antagonise the Muslim community which may vote en masse for anti-BJP groups. Thus, tt may also boomerang on BJP,” he said.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) has always attacked for creating a rift between Chrsitians and Muslims.Apart from reaching out to minority communities, the party is also looking to strengthen its organisational base in the state. In this regard, the central leadership has recently appointed former union minister Prakash Javadekar as the in-charge of the state. However, Prabhash says that the party needs to have a new political imagination if they want to conquer the state. “It has to break the dominance of either the ruling CPI (M) or Congress to make any inroads,” he said.

Another leader said that the party is also planning to play the ‘development plank’ to grow its footprints. “Our focus will be to give more popularity to the welfare schemes implemented by the Modi government,” said the leader.

