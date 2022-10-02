Home The Sunday Standard

BJP flays Rahul, Siddaramaiah for  flouting norms

Party alleges they violated wildlife norms inside Bandipur Tiger Reserve, files plaint.

Published: 02nd October 2022 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2022 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leader Siddaramaiah and others during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Mysuru district, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

MADURAI : BJP leaders have filed a complaint against Congress leaders for violating wildlife norms inside Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR) on Friday morning. The complaint has been filed on Saturday morning against leader of the Congress Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, leader of the opposition in Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah and Congress leaders KJ George and HC Mahadevappa.

In the complaint the BJP leaders have alleged that the Congress leaders entered the tiger reserve without permission and got down from their vehicle on the main BTR road, which is not permitted as per Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The BJP leaders have also alleged that forest department staffers allowed entry through the check posts from Karnataka side and from Mudumalai side ahead of the scheduled timings of opening of gates.

Check posts allow entry of vehicles through BTR only from 6am to 6pm. There is a night traffic ban on vehicle movement, except for emergency vehicles and four tourist buses during night hours.A senior forest department official told The New Indian Express: “Rahul Gandhi’s convoy was to pass through NH- 766 (connecting Kozhikode in Kerala to Kollegal in Karnataka earlier known as NH 212), but it came in from Mudumalai side, through Gudalur and entered BTR via Kekkanahalla check post at NH-67. In the mean time Siddaramaiah came in from Karnataka side and they met inside the forest between Kekkanahalla check post and Melukamanahalli check post.

They got down from the vehicles and exchanged floral bouquets and greeted each other. After which Siddaramaaiah got into Gandhi’s vehicle. The violations which we are checking for is causing disturbance, parking the vehicles and getting down from the vehicles.”

“Many are arguing with us and stating ‘so what’. But we are inquiring into the matter and want to spread the message that who ever it is, rules are the same for all. No one can get down from their vehicles inside the tiger reserves,” the official said. Forest staffers added since Gandhi’s vehicles were to enter from Kerala, a large forest staff was deployed that side to ensure that no rules are violated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharat Jodo Yatra Bandipur Tiger Reserve Rahul Gandhi Siddaramaiah
India Matters
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Former UP CM Mulayam's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU 
To step out of Telangana: KCR with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during a meeting in Patna, on August 31, 2022. (File Photo | PTI)
KCR's plan to foray into national politics on track; announcement on Oct 5
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CBI makes social media debut ahead of Interpol General Assembly 
Looking Back: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched Mangalyaan , its spacecraft bound for Planet Mars, from Sriharikota. (File Photo)
With drained battery & no fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp