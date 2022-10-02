BJP may pick Dalit or EBC face to lead party in Bihar

Home The Sunday Standard

BJP is likely to appoint the next party chief in Bihar from the Schedule Castes (SCs) or the extremely backward classes (EBCs).

NEW DELHI: BJP is likely to appoint the next party chief in Bihar from the Schedule Castes (SCs) or the extremely backward classes (EBCs). The move, necessitated after the party’s break-up from alliance partner JDU, will be targeted to attract sections of marginalised groups in the state.

The name of former MP from Bihar’s Gopalganj district Janak Ram is racing head among others as the most probable choice for the Bihar BJP chief. The BJP sources on Saturday said that wider consultation to approve a name for the Bihar unit of the party has started on top level of party’s decision-making body. Sources said that discussions are being held to adjust marginalised castes like SCs and EBCs in party’s top leadership.

The three-year term of the present party chief in Bihar, Sanjay Jaiswal, who is an MP from West Champaran, will end on October 23. Though Jaiswal is an OBC, his name for the second consecutive term has reportedly been rejected amid the emerging political scenario in Bihar in the aftermath of BJP’s alliance break up with JDU.

“The party high command seems to be of the opinion that only the party chief, belonging to SC or EBC community, can challenge the political hegemony of Nitish Kumar-led Mahagatvandhan in Bihar,” said a senior party functionary. Meanwhile, the party has finalised the second visit of party’s principal strategist and Union Home Minister Amit Shah visit on October 11 in Bihar’s Saran district after recent 2-day visit in Seemanchal region.

It is believed that the name of Bihar’s new party chief will get approved after Shah’s visit to Saran. Other prominent names, after Janak Ram, among others, doing the rounds for Bihar new party chief are of Ajay Nishad, an MP, who belongs to Nishad community.

