Brutally sodomised: Minor narrated ordeal on video before death

The doctors said that there were chances of survival if he was given treatment on time.

NEW DELHI:  A 12-year-old boy, who was allegedly assaulted and sodomized by three of his minor friends, including his cousin, in the national capital, succumbed to injuries at a city hospital after being admitted for 10 days, officials said.

“We have now buried him at a graveyard in northeast Delhi,” said the father of the victim. The officials at LNJP hospital said the boy had multiple injuries across his body, mainly on his chest and private part. The boy was put on a ventilator after the infection spread all over his body.  However, the boy succumbed to septicemia a week after. The doctors said that he also suffered from cardiac arrest.

The doctors said that there were chances of survival if he was given treatment on time. “The parents admitted him to the hospital four days after the incident,” a senior doctor added. The hospital staff who was involved in the case said that the barbarity the minor endured made them recall the Nirbhaya gang rape case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast district) Sanjay Kumar Sain said that the family did not give a statement till September 24. On September 24, after talking to a counsellor, his mother disclosed that three days back her son was physically assaulted.

During investigation, it was revealed that one of the accused was a cousin of the victim. DCW chief Swati
Maliwal, said the victim’s mother submitted a report to the commission saying that their child was gangraped on September 18 by three boys who “inserted a rod” in his private parts.

This newspaper also talked to the victim’s brother who said, “The accused boys asked my brother to come outside the house to play with them. Later, they took him to the terrace of a nearby dispensary and pushed him off and later thrashed him mercilessly and raped him.”  He added, “For three days, my brother didn’t say a word and later promised to talk about the incident only if we recorded him. He then narrated the entire incident.”

