Former Union Minister Chinmayanand, asked to surrender in 2011 rape case

Allahabad High Court has asked Chinmayanand to surrender before the Shahjahanpur district on or before October 30 in connection with a rape case dated back to 2011.

Published: 02nd October 2022 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2022 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Former MP and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand

Former MP and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand (Photo | Facebook)

LUCKNOW:  In a major setback to former Union Minister Chinmayanand, the Allahabad High Court has asked him to surrender before the Shahjahanpur district on or before October 30 in connection with a rape case dated back to 2011.

The high court refused to set aside the order by which the lower court at Shahjahanpur had rejected the application moved by the state government seeking withdrawal of the rape case pending against Chinmayanand.

However, the court took into account Chinmayanand’s age, and said if he surrenders before the magistrate on or before October 30 and applies for bail, his application shall be decided in accordance with law. A criminal case was filed against Chinmayanand after an LLM student complained on November 30, 2011, that he exploited her during 2001-2011. She accused him of establishing physical relationship by mixing intoxicants in her food, and of filming and blackmailing her. She claimed that had to undergo abortion twice.

